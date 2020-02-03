The Wall Street Journal in late January had reported that the app caucus leaders were going to use to tally results wasn’t secure and was untested. Now that the caucuses have started, there are reports that the app isn’t working, and campaigns are starting to raise their concerns about irregularities.

The spin from the Iowa State Democratic Party on the delay in declaring a winner is that it’s doing “quality control,” and that’s making some campaigns nervous about election integrity. The Russians again?

Let’s see if the losers of the Iowa caucuses are going to respect the results of this election.

