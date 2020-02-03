The Wall Street Journal in late January had reported that the app caucus leaders were going to use to tally results wasn’t secure and was untested. Now that the caucuses have started, there are reports that the app isn’t working, and campaigns are starting to raise their concerns about irregularities.
There are now reports that the app that caucus leaders are using to report Iowa results isn't working. Nobody knows who owns the app and there were major security concerns: https://t.co/l6bfvyOSpT
There is technical issue with Iowa results reporting. Hearing from multiple campaigns that the Iowa Democratic Party is sending a tech staffer to the shared boiler room in Des Moines, where the campaigns have staff headquartered, to brief them momentarily on what’s going on.
