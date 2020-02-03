The Wall Street Journal in late January had reported that the app caucus leaders were going to use to tally results wasn’t secure and was untested. Now that the caucuses have started, there are reports that the app isn’t working, and campaigns are starting to raise their concerns about irregularities.

There are now reports that the app that caucus leaders are using to report Iowa results isn't working. Nobody knows who owns the app and there were major security concerns: https://t.co/l6bfvyOSpT

There is technical issue with Iowa results reporting. Hearing from multiple campaigns that the Iowa Democratic Party is sending a tech staffer to the shared boiler room in Des Moines, where the campaigns have staff headquartered, to brief them momentarily on what’s going on.

This is a microcosm of how the DNC is run. — Andrew Cuda (@andrew_cuda) February 4, 2020

The spin from the Iowa State Democratic Party on the delay in declaring a winner is that it’s doing “quality control,” and that’s making some campaigns nervous about election integrity. The Russians again?

Warren campaign first to raise concerns about irregularities. Predictable that campaigns would. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 4, 2020

And someone in the running but not expected to be in the top spot would be the first to raise the concerns. — Cicero T Jones (@CiceroTJones) February 4, 2020

Wait so the party that can’t figure out an app to upload basic election results want to run our entire healthcare system and take all of our guns? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 4, 2020

Update: Turns out it was actually a LeapFrog tablet and they're going to have to try again next week. https://t.co/5dIbUzk0w4 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 4, 2020

I'm sure if the Iowa caucus app just broke the Sanders crew will take it in stride and not at all think anything is amiss. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 4, 2020

CNN's David Chalian just said it's now appropriate to ask whether the Iowa caucus app was tampered with. So we know where this is headed… pic.twitter.com/K7a8ANaIW2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 4, 2020

"We are totally ready to defeat Donald Trump in 2020" – the party that can't even run the first election of the season smoothly — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 4, 2020

Flashbacks to the ObamaCare online exchanges rollout — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 4, 2020

WHAT A CRAP SHOW. Time to overhaul the whole damn Democratic Party. Infuriating that they screwed this up.#IACaucus #Iowa #IowaCaucuses — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 4, 2020

Democrats 2020: I know we can’t figure out how to run a small primary caucus in Iowa, but you should totally trust us to manage most of the economy (including your healthcare). — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 4, 2020

Yeah these idiots are gonna best Trump. 😂 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 4, 2020

The Democrat Iowa Caucus app was developed on Wiener’s laptop and the passwords are lost in Hillary’s emails. — Silly Professor (@sillyprofessor) February 4, 2020

POTUS got the Russians to hack the Iowa Democrats’ app. — Bon mot (@tmvlex) February 4, 2020

Two and a half hours since the caucuses began, and still no official results.@iowademocrats get it together! #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/Q7ftHo6ZwN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2020

It seems absurd to me that I can more accurately order food, see my delivery person and watch them drive to my house on my phone, than I can confidently choose my representatives in an election. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 4, 2020

Again, the state of Delaware managed to mail me a bill for $2.45 for a missed toll on a lonely highway at 3am… But there's really no way to securely and accurately record eligible votes? Really? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 4, 2020

David Plouffe on MSNBC: "We may be witnessing the last Iowa caucus." — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) February 4, 2020

Live look at Iowa Democratic Party HQ:https://t.co/En6KLBzY68 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 4, 2020

Bernies people have been smoldering for four years that it was rigged for Clinton in 2016 and now the first thing out of the gate proves they were right all along. Seriously worst case scenario for the Dems. Tonight might make him unstoppable. — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) February 4, 2020

Seriously Bernie’s people are like Keyser Söze. They won’t forget a damn thing. They’re either going to win it out right or burn it all down at convention yelling “remember 2016! Remember Iowa!” the entire way. — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) February 4, 2020

“No indication this is a hack" in Iowa, a Dem party official tells @merica. But doesn't offer more explanation for the delay. — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) February 4, 2020

“The app, by all accounts, just like doesn’t work. So we’ve been recommended to call into the hotline, and the hotline has not been responsive.” #IowaCaucuses https://t.co/e3z8ICctG4 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 4, 2020

County party chairs are angry. They are telling NPR the new app didn't work… they waited a long time to report over the phone… several tell us they gave up and will try in AM.@MilesParks reported on this all a few weeks ago:https://t.co/VPK8OZwqVC — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) February 4, 2020

According to a senior Sanders campaign aide, there’s a call between the Iowa Democratic Party and representatives from each campaign happening right now. — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) February 4, 2020

Socialists apparently can’t do math. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 4, 2020

And all of a sudden they're mad about waiting in lines. https://t.co/udUapzXMaI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 4, 2020

Having precinct captains use an unfamiliar app to report results failed in 2008. It failed in 2012. And it failed in 2020. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) February 4, 2020

DMR/Selzer/CNN: okay, we messed up our polling and we need to recall and retract it Iowa Democratic party: hold my beer — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 4, 2020

Let’s see if the losers of the Iowa caucuses are going to respect the results of this election.

