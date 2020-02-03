As Twitchy reported, at the last minute, the Des Moines Register decided against releasing a poll they’ve been releasing for 76 years. However, Clare Malone of FiveThirtyEight says she has the results of the unreleased poll, and they’re not good for Joe Biden.

Trending

We’re literally on Twitter all day, and the social media presence of Biden supporters is just about nonexistent.

We’re not sure how or why these numbers are being released now, but we’ll know pretty soon if they’re accurate or not.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDes Moines RegisterElizabeth WarrenJoe BidenPete Buttigiegpollunreleased