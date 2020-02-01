We’ve been looking for the most melodramatic takes on the Senate’s 49-51 vote against calling witnesses to prop up the House’s “ironclad” case against President Trump, and there have been plenty; as we noted, both #RIPGOP and #RIPAmerica were trending Friday.

Bette Midler, who has a flair for the dramatic, says she’s heartbroken and the vote was like a death in the family — except instead of a loved one, it was the United States that died.

I am heartbroken. It’s like a death in the family. Only it’s a nation. https://t.co/YxJd7PWsEU — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 31, 2020

No. It’s none of those things. — Chica'sBailBonds (@irinamoises) February 1, 2020

It's like literally none of those things. — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) February 1, 2020

You have got to get a grip. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2020

I hope not. It's so much fun to watch her implode. — Fabbie Mae (@FabbieMae) February 1, 2020

It's like you're all on a plane and want to kill the pilot.

I'll never understand the hatred and disdain the left has towards….."everything" they don't agree with. Really sad state of affairs. — JimmyD (@SunnyJimmyD) February 1, 2020

We’re thriving as a nation…economy booming…fighting corruption at the highest levels..employment for all….❤️😊times are the best they’ve ever been..smile for the average American… — Chia (@ChiaMiller) February 1, 2020

On impeachment Bette's hopes had relied —

So much so, when it failed, she cried.

She'd inflated her fears,

Couldn't see through the tears,

It was just her delusions that died. https://t.co/CqJ1Jjf4Tk — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) February 1, 2020

Deal with it pic.twitter.com/OLIGkKXCUD — The Deplorable Runner ❌🔥👟❌ (@MORunnerGirl) February 1, 2020

I’m so sorry Bette.. so sorry that you have such a horrible case of TDS that you feel like a death has occurred.. you were so close to your goal only to have @senatemajldr crush you.. pic.twitter.com/m6nbH0s3gu — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) February 1, 2020

I'm ecstatic. It's like my country is alive and prospering again. It's MY nation and it's the best one in the world because of OUR great President — 🇺🇸 Angel 🇺🇸 (@haloangelTN) February 1, 2020

Everything is fine. What happened is the right thing. The #impeachment was a hoax. pic.twitter.com/RqNNxF3zAA — Bob (@bobdirects) February 1, 2020

It’s called winning! See it again in November. — Patricia (@triciamap) February 1, 2020

It's the death of a coup. Another failure from the left. Get used to it, there's plenty more to come. — Fight for America 🇺🇸 (@Raymc31) February 1, 2020

We could have had this, had your boy Adam not completely messed it all up. pic.twitter.com/0qT67OT4M8 — jonathan robert 🕊 (@the_jon_a_thon) February 1, 2020

Sorry it's not President Pence yet…they'll have another vote soon pic.twitter.com/5UaGewx2Ox — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) February 1, 2020

Great. You put on black and stay quiet for a few months — Bill Christie (@BillChristie15) February 1, 2020

We’re done here. Let’s move along and get some actual business of this Nation done now. pic.twitter.com/3GKN13KVr0 — Katherine 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@katiebabyrn) February 1, 2020

Couldn’t stand the previous Constitution-shredding administration, but I somehow made it thru the 8 long years w/ out a daily tantrum. — Dana A. Hess (@danaalanhess) February 1, 2020

But didn't the country already die from: The election of Donald Trump? The repeal of net neutrality? Killing Iran's top terrorist? Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord? The appointment of Neil Gorsuch? The appointment of Brett Kavanaugh? Tax cuts? — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) February 1, 2020

Hold the phone. I haven’t looked to see what @Alyssa_Milano is telling her daughter yet. — Drew Matich (@drewmatich) February 1, 2020

i never thought id see the day when i asked you to try to be more like @Alyssa_Milano and tone it down a bit. i need a shot of whisky just sayin this. — harbinger (@Harbinger0fD00M) February 1, 2020

