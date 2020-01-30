Wow, it’s been a while since we’ve broken out the Handbook of Racial Code Words to add an entry. It’s weird because this time the code word is “Heartland,” which skews very closely to Paul Ryan’s racist use of “Breadbasket” but sits in opposition to Chris Matthew’s entry, “Urban.” Now “Heartland” can take its rightful place among those two, as well as “Crime,” “Chair,” and “Aloof,” thanks to Andy Richter.

First, though, check out how 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg just throws it out there like it’s nothing:

In the face of unprecedented challenges, we need a president whose vision was shaped by the American Heartland rather than the ineffective Washington politics we’ve come to know and expect. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 29, 2020

Disqualified.

You know this is a dog whistle, right? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 30, 2020

I’m from the supposed Heartland, and in a political context “the Heartland” does not mean not-Washington. It means the place where white people run things. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 30, 2020

And if he doesn’t know that he’s far too naive to be President — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 30, 2020

And for those who are pointing out that Pres. Obama used the word “Heartland”: yes, the genius political communicator first Black president using coded language against itself to assuage the fears of nervous white voters is exactly the same thing as today’s tweet — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 30, 2020

It’s not racist if Barack Obama says it.

This is so stupid. — Tbonenux 🍺 🥓🇺🇸 (@tnuckolls01) January 30, 2020

The nations first two Muslim Congresswomen are from the heartland — Joe (@JJFLAGG) January 30, 2020

But Washington…is ALSO the place where white people run things pic.twitter.com/PdEWVQtkZF — Butch Hussein Rosser (@rosser2020) January 30, 2020

You mean Hollywood? — _dolemite_ (@_dolemite_) January 30, 2020

It actually means “swing states that are going to decide the election.” — Gentry McCreary (@DoctorGentry) January 30, 2020

The fact that a LOT of the left still don’t freaking see this or get this or talk w disdain for the voters they so desperately need is very worrisome. — J.J. Bittenbinder (@GeorgeKenneyJr1) January 30, 2020

I'm not a Pete supporter, but how did ignoring the places the next election will be decided work out in 2016? — ooga (@frito711) January 30, 2020

Yes. The word invokes a sea of white rural-ness, thanks to a long tradition in film, news reports, and literature painting it this way. It actually belies the fact that African Americans make up a higher proportion of Midwesterners than Northeasterners and West Coasters — AndrewUndershaft (@AUndershaft) January 30, 2020

I am pretty sure heartland means the middle of the country. — Samuel Eddy (@Railingo_SEE) January 31, 2020

It actually refers to those states that don't touch an ocean. Maybe it's not the "Boomer rubes" that lack an education after all. — MusicManGA (@MusicManGA2) January 31, 2020

Proximity to farm fields does not confer any kind of moral or civic virtue. People who live in cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and, yes, Washington are no less American than people who live in Indiana or Iowa. — Dr. James G. Gilmore (@jamesggilmore) January 29, 2020

You are stuck on stupid. The American Heartland is not a specific geographic location. It's found in the spirit and strength of her most average citizenry. To stoke outrage and controversy from this overly unifying theme really exposes the darkness of your mentality. — John G. (@GlobalJG) January 30, 2020

It means “not-Washington” when you are literally comparing it to Washington. Are you saying his message is that Washington = non-whites? That Washington is too diverse? I believe he is saying that heartland = common sense, and Washington = red tape and political motives. — Lady Sestola (@guardianogeloso) January 30, 2020

Andy, they want to divide us by race. And by gender. And by geographic location. We need to stand together. WTF are you doing? — End All Pointless Wars Now 🎥 🎸 ☮️ (@ProleUprising) January 30, 2020

The heartland, “where everyone has a gun, but nobody gets shot.” — Alex (@AlexAanselm06) January 31, 2020

Those white people huh. What are we going to do about all the white people in America Andy? It's a real problem. — Hectors Fate (@FateHectors) January 31, 2020

Wokism is cancer. — David Warthen (@sicarium23) January 31, 2020

Easily the most ignorant thing I’ve read today — Tip for Tat (@StphnsThots) January 31, 2020

Have you ever tired "not" embarrassing yourself? — Ranger (@PNW_Ranger) January 31, 2020

I come to Twitter for the derangement. Thanks for today's contribution. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) January 31, 2020

I love watching you eat each other. — MarcusAurelius (@MarcusInMedina) January 30, 2020

Seek counseling. — Tennessee Jed (@TennesseeJed10) January 31, 2020

Related: