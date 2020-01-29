As Twitchy has reported, Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday once again claimed he has no idea who the whistleblower is, even though the Washington Post’s fact-checker gave that claim four Pinocchios.

Sen. Ted Cruz wasn’t playing that game and confronted Schiff with reports that the alleged whistleblower worked with Joe Biden and had a strong political bias against President Trump.

(1/5) My 4th #impeachment question, with @JerryMoran & @HawleyMO: “An August 26, 2019, letter from the Intelligence Community IG to the Director of National Intelligence discussing the so-called ‘whistleblower’ stated that … — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 29, 2020

(2/5) … the IG identified 'some indicia of an arguable political bias on the part of the complainant in favor of a rival political candidate.' Multiple media outlets reported that this likely referred to the whistleblower’s work with Joe Biden. … — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 29, 2020

(3/5) … Did the so-called whistleblower work at any point for or with Joe Biden? If so, did he work for or with Joe Biden on issues involving Ukraine? … — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 29, 2020

(4/5) … And did he assist in any material way with the quid pro quo in which then-Vice President Biden has admitted to conditioning loan guarantees to Ukraine on the firing of the prosecutor investigating Burisma?” — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 29, 2020

(5/5) Unsurprisingly, @RepAdamSchiff refused to answer. But we must know whether the whistleblower had a conflict an interest. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 29, 2020

The Washington Examiner reported on the alleged whistleblower’s ties to Biden in October:

Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistleblower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistleblower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.” A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner, “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.” As an experienced CIA official on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistleblower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.

As part of his question, Cruz asks Schiff if whistleblower worked with Biden. Schiff says he doesn’t know the identity of the whisteblower. He defended the work of his staff — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 29, 2020

Question from Cruz to Schiff: The ICIG said the anti-Trump whistleblower had political bias in favor of Biden. Did the whistleblower work for or with Biden on anything related to Burisma or the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor? Schiff refused to answer. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2020

After lying to the Senate and refusing to answer a simple question about the whistleblower's work with Biden to protect Burisma from investigation, Schiff is now filibustering the Senate to hide the truth about the anti-Trump leaker from them. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2020

BREAKING: Schiff just dodged question submitted in Senate trial asking if "whistleblower" worked with Biden — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 29, 2020

We’re pretty much expecting CNN to spend the next 24 hours clutching their pearls over Cruz trying to out the whistleblower.

