As Twitchy has reported, Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday once again claimed he has no idea who the whistleblower is, even though the Washington Post’s fact-checker gave that claim four Pinocchios.

Sen. Ted Cruz wasn’t playing that game and confronted Schiff with reports that the alleged whistleblower worked with Joe Biden and had a strong political bias against President Trump.

 

The Washington Examiner reported on the alleged whistleblower’s ties to Biden in October:

Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistleblower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistleblower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”

A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner, “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”

As an experienced CIA official on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistleblower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.

We’re pretty much expecting CNN to spend the next 24 hours clutching their pearls over Cruz trying to out the whistleblower.

