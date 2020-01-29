As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Josh Hawley asked why Rep. Adam Schiff keeps bringing up bribery on the Senate floor when bribery is not mentioned in the articles of impeachment. That was a hint to a question he had prepared and was co-signed by Sens. Martha McSally, Rick Scott, and John Hoeven.

White House counsel Patrick Philbin argued that were this a criminal trial, it would be an automatic mistrial, seeing as Rep. Adam Schiff keeps charging the defendant with crimes that don’t appear in the indictment.

