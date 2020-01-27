A new Gallup poll released Monday shows that Americans’ average satisfaction across 27 issues is higher now than when President Trump took office. Of course, Democrats will claim that Trump is just riding the wave that was started under the Obama administration, but they’d be wrong. Those GOP tax cuts that were called “Armageddon” by Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem to have done the trick.

The results come from Gallup’s annual “Mood of the Nation” survey.

NEW POLL: On virtually every big indicator Americans say things are better today than they were at the end of the Obama-Biden presidency. Economy is better (+22 points), country is more secure (+18 points), the military is stronger (+15 points), streets are safer (+9 points)… pic.twitter.com/T5Ee7yUE80 — Andrew Clark ❄️ (@AndrewHClark) January 27, 2020

The state of the nation’s economy is up an amazing 22 percentage points since January 2017 according to pollsters.

This comes from the latest Gallup, which measures Americans feelings on a wide range of issues. https://t.co/JbzvE8mPOY — Andrew Clark ❄️ (@AndrewHClark) January 27, 2020

But the media — English Speaking People (@ThePloughCo) January 27, 2020

And that is with the Liberal news yelling that everything is coming apart at the seams everyday. — politically_matt (@MattPolitically) January 27, 2020

They keep hoping for that recession to come along.

This is what they are really afraid of. — johnny2678 (@johnny2678) January 27, 2020

THIS is why they are going apoplectic 24/7.

THIS is why they are impeaching him. He is making America great again, and they can't afford to let the happen. — Anton Pagi (@AntonPagi) January 27, 2020

Democrats hardest hit. — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 27, 2020

Thoughts and Prayers to Democrats, this must really hurt. — Dave (@regularDaveguy) January 27, 2020

This is why the #Democrats are trying to destroy @realDonaldTrump. — Deetz (@Dootster) January 27, 2020

Unless you are living in Democrat controlled states. No one is claiming NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, Oakland, Baltimore, DC, is safer. — Scott Manning (@ScottManning14) January 27, 2020

Streets are 15% safer for those individuals not wearing a red hat in an urban area. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) January 27, 2020

And Obama asked us to accept the lousy economy because it could not improve. Laughed and asked if Trump had a magic wand. Now he and his ilk want to take some credit for this. No! We have it on video! — marithequiet1 Nationalist (@mariwalker12) January 27, 2020

It means the Democrats campaign will still be reduced to "Orange man bad," regardless of strong economic news. — Big Sexy Int'l Bot (@Props_To_Me) January 27, 2020

So let’s all vote in a socialist so he/she can totally screw everything up! Yeah!! Sounds like a plan. No thanks, I’ll stick with the Trump Tornado for another 4 years. — LD has opinions (@demneveragain) January 27, 2020

Yep, America is not going to vote to change that. — Stickballruss (@Stickballruss) January 27, 2020

Unless they have been in a coma for 3 years hard to imagine anyone thinking otherwise. Fair is fair, you don’t have to like Trump to acknowledge reality. I say the same thing about the Obama years as well. — Independent Mark (@malavemark) January 27, 2020

Related: