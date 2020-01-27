As Twitchy reported, White House counsel was up to bat again Monday in the Senate impeachment trial, and Pam Bondi brought the heat when it came to the Bidens, Ukraine, and corruption. Vice President Joe Biden was at the “forefront of the US/Ukraine policy,” she noted, despite Hunter Biden’s obvious conflict of interest.

Pam Bondi showing the clip of Joe Biden bragging about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired… is like my favorite band playing it's hit song. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 27, 2020

CNN’s Oliver Darcy seemed shocked that Fox News didn’t cut away while all of these “conspiracy theories” about the Bidens were being outed on the Senate floor, but Sen. Ted Cruz managed to find a camera and give his view of the proceedings.

Ted Cruz just went beastmode shredding Hunter Biden and Joe and the journos went bonkers!!! LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ySrSZ936iO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2020

At 2:50 a god damn journo says they want to lock up Ted Cruz's 9 year old kid These Liberal Hacks have lost their minds!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2020

Joe Biden is having aneurysm — 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@1braggadocious) January 27, 2020

The media is flipping out that the truth was exposed today. — Arthur Puccini (@DesertMonkey4) January 27, 2020

Love beast mode Cruz — ThunderB, 🍑DistortedIntensityEffect🍑 (@ThunderB) January 27, 2020

Zodiac on the loose!!!#WINNING — T-Bone's cousin Corn Pop (@LibStinky) January 27, 2020

Zodiac for the win — Frank Forrest 🇺🇸 (@frankmforrest) January 27, 2020

It's been going on for decades but it's still jarring to see so-called journalists actively advocating the Democrats' case. — Steve Tefft (@stevetefft) January 27, 2020

Cruz 2024. I’ll canvas for bearded Ted — otto (@ottknot) January 27, 2020

One of the best things to come from Trumps presidency, he gave the republicans their spines back. It's great to see Cruz take off the kid gloves and tell it like it is! The winning will continue long after Trumps 2nd term.. the man has changed the game, for the better. Love it… — Denver Scott (@DenverDScott01) January 27, 2020

Cruz: “But The President had an obligation to investigate” — Leftbehind (@Leftbeh58581826) January 27, 2020

These – at least some – of these reporters reactions prove they are not interested in truth or even the constitution… they are only interested in their anti-Trump agenda. SAD! — Jim Sands (@jrsands) January 27, 2020

That's my takeaway too. He repeatedly tries to derail Cruz, then throws out a ridiculous "everybody's kid does it" question at the end. I want a name for this guy. He is not a journalist, he's a plant. — Mayakovsky’s Ghost (@Loneprotester) January 27, 2020

After the media badgering every Republican who spoke during the recess Schitt for brains came up to speak endlessly and you could have heard a pin drop, not one push back, just complete obedient lap dogs. — Maggie Magoo (@MMMDigits) January 28, 2020

They can’t handle the truth. Today was freedom day when we could hear both sides and see an actual defense that works! That actually is not Adam Schiff lying the whole time. They are in panic mode. — d burgess (@d_denita316) January 27, 2020

Bunch of “Liberal Hacks”!!!!! — 🇺🇸DaveHolland#KAG🛐🇺🇸⚜️ (@davehRetired) January 27, 2020

Ted Cruz for Supreme Court Justice — IndigenousMicheal (@InterbayMicheal) January 27, 2020

Cruz should be on the very short list for nomination to fill the next Supreme Court vacancy. Would he pass on that opportunity and take a shot at the Presidency? — Omer Causey (@KAG_Patriots) January 27, 2020

The GOP argument needs to be it was and is reasonable to investigate Biden. He may not have committed any crimes but certainly reasonable to investigate — The Phantom Menace (@AusPhantom) January 28, 2020

They just destroyed them and Schiff came out by himself says it all. If they want to go there it’s going to clearly get ugly for Biden and Obama. — FFS Frank (@frank_ffs) January 27, 2020

Glorious trap. Senate Republicans open to the “one for one” additional witness testimony (even though extremely unusual at this late stage for ANY additional witnesses to testify). Chucky & co refuse point blank. Not a snowballs chance in hell they would let Hunter testify. — Del Acqs (@CarlClw6) January 28, 2020

Ted Cruz is a national champion debater, liberal Princeton graduate, and award winning attorney. Good luck fighting him. I'm liberal btw — Jory Smith (@Cambro320) January 27, 2020

FINALLY! As I’ve said from the beginning, Trump did not do anything wrong in asking for an investigation of possible corruption, especially corruption involving former U.S. officials. The Bidens don’t get immunity just b/c Joe is running for president. — Edward Ormsby (@edwardjoe1969) January 27, 2020

Ted did great, wish he’d had more to do with hearings! — JoLene 🌹⭐️⭐️⭐️🌹 (@HrHendricks) January 27, 2020

Ted is pissed and kept himself in check pretty well. — Text Trump to 88022 (@KlokeSteven) January 27, 2020

Good god. Journalists proving the pens are necessary! Making their profession into a joke — Vincent Vega (@Vincent__Vega1) January 27, 2020

We need comprehensive media reform… — Don Carter (@d1carter) January 27, 2020

