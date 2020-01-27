President Trump’s defense at the Senate impeachment trial began Saturday with a short session, and is continuing today. One of the members of the president’s defense is Pam Bondi, and she’s bringing the heat when it comes to the Bidens and Ukraine:

Pam Bondi laying out brutal case against Hunter and Joe Biden — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

Bondi absolutely ROASTING the shady Hunter Biden right now. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2020

This couldn’t have gotten more awkward for “middle-class Joe” and his son if Bondi had shown the picture of Hunter getting out of his Porsche while going into to Waldorf for lunch. Here are some clips:

White House Counsel Pam Bondi delivers argument focused on Hunter Biden and Burisma https://t.co/iwYPRsRtGP pic.twitter.com/PdZ8NLfpvk — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi is making the media very uncomfortable right now by pointing out that- even though they've lost interest in it- they do actually know about Biden-Ukraine corruption: pic.twitter.com/jwyeObRhMy — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi: VP Biden was at “forefront of the US/Ukraine policy,” despite Hunter’s conflict of interest pic.twitter.com/tuDkSTaRLg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 27, 2020

Bondi highlights Hunter Biden’s disproportionate pay and lack of experience in Ukrainehttps://t.co/vOncfdIxnM pic.twitter.com/HEzH7nPk6B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2020

Some are asking why the focus is on the Bidens. The answer is fairly simple:

Well, the Dems’s entire case is built on the assumption that there was no legitimate reason to investigate Biden’s tenure at Burisma. So… there’s that. https://t.co/AIg5JSBx1k — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 27, 2020

Even though the media pointed out what was happening with Hunter Biden in Ukraine while his father was VP, that same MSM might now help circle the wagons around Joe.

Pam Bondi single handedly destroyed the Democrat case AND revealed the real reason Ukraine is the source of all this: Joe Biden is corrupt. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi showing the clip of Joe Biden bragging about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired… is like my favorite band playing it's hit song. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 27, 2020