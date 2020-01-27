As Twitchy reported earlier, White House counsel Pamela Bondi went all-in on the Bidens and Ukraine at the Senate impeachment trial Monday, “making the media very uncomfortable” by showing that there really is something to all of those Burisma stories you’re not finding in the mainstream media and not hearing reporters ask on the campaign trail (although Joe Biden will call you fat and challenge you to a push-up contest rather than answer the accusations).

Even CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin admitted that Bondi did an effective job in showing how “sleazy” Hunter Biden’s hiring really was.

We’re pretty sure they’ll get Toobin back in line before he goes on air again. So much for Biden’s claim that no one in the mainstream media has reported on the Burisma scandal.

