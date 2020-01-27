As Twitchy reported earlier, White House counsel Pamela Bondi went all-in on the Bidens and Ukraine at the Senate impeachment trial Monday, “making the media very uncomfortable” by showing that there really is something to all of those Burisma stories you’re not finding in the mainstream media and not hearing reporters ask on the campaign trail (although Joe Biden will call you fat and challenge you to a push-up contest rather than answer the accusations).

Even CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin admitted that Bondi did an effective job in showing how “sleazy” Hunter Biden’s hiring really was.

CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin: Pam Bondi “did an effective job of showing how sleazy the hiring of Hunter Biden was.” “The only reason he got” the job “is because he was the Vice President’s son” pic.twitter.com/YgFSJYaWrX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2020

Under/over on Toobin being unemployed tomorrow?

Just curious…. — Leather757Neck (@leather757) January 28, 2020

Damn Toobin waiting for his pink slip from Zucker right about now. — rocco (@roccotorro7) January 28, 2020

Toobin is going to get a talking to from CNN executives — Mick Fury (@JerusalemFury) January 28, 2020

Continued thoughts and prayers for Toobin… — Julie Scharping (@JulieScharping) January 28, 2020

He’ll be fired before the night is over — John Hinkle (@HinkleNation) January 28, 2020

Well that explains the look on Tapper's face in that screencap. — Sons of Liberty (@GameTwit) January 28, 2020

Wolf looks like he just swallowed his tongue while listening to this! — Still Deplorable (@SpeedyPrius) January 28, 2020

Hell has frozen over. — Ditto (@iamditto1) January 28, 2020

Wow some truth coming out of CNN — Robin Crawford (@Naturalsnack) January 28, 2020

lol I kept waiting or the 'technical difficulties' screen to pop up and cut him off. — BlondeAmericanChick (@PonyGirl_04) January 28, 2020

My God, I'm hearing intermittent spurts of truth coming from @CNN. When did this paradigm shift happen? I missed it. — Unstumpable 2020 ↙️ (@cobalt_sphere) January 28, 2020

Broken clock or did I slip into an alternate universe? I think CNN just said something positive about Trump and negative about Biden — Kerrie🍓 (@bearcat413) January 28, 2020

Wow! I can't believe I heard that! — talbertson (@talbertson13) January 28, 2020

CNN execs be like: pic.twitter.com/cW2ny5vm8D — Storm Warning Mom 🌧⚡🌩⛈⭐⭐⭐ (@pray4all) January 28, 2020

Well slap me silly and call me Willie!! pic.twitter.com/S42s4NkOYp — ProudAmerican ❌ (@Dkmorris0204) January 28, 2020

Uh Jeff, George has a message for ya… pic.twitter.com/4MdV2vRSMt — NaughtyElf5🇺🇸🙏🦅 (@Elf5Naughty) January 28, 2020

Is the media that stupid. We came to that conclusion 6 months ago. — Nako (@natemiami) January 28, 2020

Burisma is trending. I love it! — Stephen 74 🎤🏛🌋 (@Hydraman40Black) January 28, 2020

“Ya’ll got any more of those energy board jobs?” pic.twitter.com/ABNKXe3MRi — jordankenworthy2000 (@jordankenworth4) January 28, 2020

The CNN folks will thank him, nod, and go right on with their "There was nothing there, NO ONE questioned it, it was investigated" shit. — John Stephen Walsh, Impeached Doctored Genius (@jswriter65) January 28, 2020

Sad that @CNN viewers need this to be explained to them at this point — Ed Lambert (@Ed95wxtk) January 28, 2020

Guess the Dems are done with Biden, they never tell the truth without other democrats unless they are trying to destroy them. — Wyatt Earp (@WyattEa18667206) January 28, 2020

They’re just trying to submarine Sleepy Joe. — Wall (@BuddyB04863931) January 28, 2020

Dems brought it up, fair game, #GAMEON — Deuce15502004 (@Deuce15502004) January 28, 2020

We’re pretty sure they’ll get Toobin back in line before he goes on air again. So much for Biden’s claim that no one in the mainstream media has reported on the Burisma scandal.

Related: