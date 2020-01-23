There was quite a bit of buzz online Wednesday after Rep. Adam Schiff was caught on video during the Senate impeachment trial claiming that “the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box.” Why not? Well, coming from the guy who claimed to have evidence that Donald Trump’s campaign had colluded with the Russians to swing the 2016 election, Schiff said there’s no way to ensure Trump “fairly won” — in other words, the Democrats are already trying to cast doubt on the 2020 election results. They must know their candidates suck.

We were also told that Sen. Mitch McConnell was compelled to recuse himself because he’d been in contact with the White House and could not be considered an “impartial juror,” even though the Senators who were or are running for president made it clear in the debates they were certain Trump was guilty and had to be removed. Certainly, there’s no conflict of interest with Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders.

Now we’re hearing from NBC News that Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren of California, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, and Val Demings of Florida have said the American public will view the Senate impeachment proceedings as a “rigged trial” if Trump is acquitted.