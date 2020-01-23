The Federalist reports Thursday that an order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that was signed and issued earlier this month has just been declassified and released, and it shows the FISA court’s top judge ruled that at least two of the four warrants to spy on Carter Page were invalid and not lawfully authorized.

In a blockbuster ruling, the FISA court declared that least two of the four Carter Page spy warrants were illegal, meaning ANY evidence collected from that surveillance is now invalid. This could have huge implications for every case brought by Mueller. https://t.co/XIIVBKf7XI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 23, 2020

Sean Davis writes at The Federalist:

Judge James Boasberg, the current federal judge presiding over the FISA court, wrote in his order that at least two of the four FISA applications against Carter Page were unlawfully authorized. Additionally, according his order, the Department of Justice similarly concluded following the release of a sprawling investigative report on the matter by the agency’s inspector general that the government did not have probable cause that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power. The FISA law states that American citizens cannot be secretly spied on by the U.S. government absent probable cause, based on valid evidence, that an American is unlawfully acting as a foreign agent.

We’d already learned back in October from Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report that there were 17 “inaccuracies and omissions” in the FBI’s FISA warrants against Page.

Davis adds, “The final warrant against Page overlapped with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The final three-month authorization to spy on Page was signed nearly six weeks after Mueller was appointed, meaning that Mueller may have had real-time access to and utilized nearly five months’ worth of surveillance of Page during the course of Mueller’s investigation.”

Has Page even gotten so much as an apology?

"This is a bombshell…" Did I do it right? pic.twitter.com/IPktodxrBF — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) January 23, 2020

Okay so at least two FISA renewals were illegal, and since the predication is supposed to get better, not worse, that means the other two probably are as well. Which DOJ well knows, hence the "if not earlier" weasel words https://t.co/jRtWxeSyYK — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 23, 2020

"The (FISA) Court understands the government to have concluded, in view of the material misstatements and omissions, that the Court's authorizations in [FISA order 3 & 4] WERE NOT VALID"

(emphasis added) pic.twitter.com/XN7cV7zrI7 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 23, 2020

Also this "sequestration" is a HUGE deal. It suggests the FBI/DOJ is firewalling off all of the data and information collected via the Page FISA's, likely because they realize that if illegal, all the info collected is "fruit of the poisonous tree" pic.twitter.com/f3gWWwudT1 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 23, 2020

Someone should start asking Mueller and his crew (I hear Weissmann is on TV these days) whether any of their cases relied on information gathered or derived from the Page FISAs, either directly from Page or two hops away from him /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 23, 2020

schiffters gonna schiff https://t.co/knTNNsQsuL — Nellie Ohrrrrrgh 🇺🇦 (@Nellie_0hr) January 23, 2020

@RepAdamSchiff Shifty, didn't you say FISA's were legit? Seems your judgement and credibility are not too great. — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) January 23, 2020

What a shocking development. If shocking means predictable. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) January 23, 2020

Everyone who was caught up in this witch hunt needs to be pardoned now. Flynn, Papadopolous, Manafort, Stone and everyone else. — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) January 23, 2020

It wasn't in Mueller's purview. Mueller's investigation was THE biggest sham perpetrated on the American people. — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) January 23, 2020

No. That is the current impeachment hoax but Mueller sham investigation runs extremely close. — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) January 23, 2020

Considering the targets I guess we can assume 50% of warrants pulled on regular people are also illegal. They need to turn the FISA courts over to a panel of citizen judges. — Chris 🌟🌟🌟 (@HeliJoc) January 23, 2020

Hoping this is the beginning of the end for the unaccountable 💥 — Colin'sAutismAdvo (@WaggNtx) January 23, 2020

I see million dollar lawsuits against DOJ and FBI in the near future. — John Rinaldo (@YourChoicePod) January 23, 2020

Page, Flynn, Papadopoulos and Stone for sure should sue and possibly Manafort. — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) January 23, 2020

Carter Page is going to be a billionaire…. — Michelle More (@Mmoorefortruth) January 23, 2020

@cnn probably will go all thru it tonite — John Mulkey (@JohnMulkey8) January 23, 2020

Good one!

No surprise here… All 4 were illegal IMO — Geri Konstantin❗️🎬 (@GeriSK) January 23, 2020

All of them except only possibly one at most should be illegal. — James Richards (@tfamilyfriend) January 23, 2020

Moving v e e e r y sloooowly.

Moving, nonetheless.

We need the process to move faster. To restore justice. Faith and trust in it, and our government. — mrs.smh to toxic not goingaway (@smh8826269) January 23, 2020

Whatever… Wake me up if anyone from the Deep State goes to jail. — That Greek Guy! (@DesignGreek) January 23, 2020

Those flashbacks of Adam Schiff defending the FISA warrants are pure gold considering blue-check journalists over the last two days have been calling him “dazzling” and “masterful” and the greatest orator since Lincoln.

