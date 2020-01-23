As we watch the Democratic candidates — particularly the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-endorsed Bernie Sanders — move further and further left and nudging each other along the way, it’s good to know there are still some defenders of capitalism out there. Last summer, a Gallup poll revealed that nearly 60 percent of Democrat voters surveyed said they felt good about socialism, and a survey taken in December showed that 70 percent of millennials would be likely to vote for a socialist candidate.

So our thanks to Carol Roth for putting it so eloquently:

And if that isn’t clear from the rhetoric of people like Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren, it certainly should be.

But what about the billionaires who are going to pay for everything with a two-cent wealth tax?

Is it OK? Yeah, it’s OK.

But why start your own business if the next president is going to punish you for being successful? Better to just get to the front of the bread line now.

