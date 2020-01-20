It’s no surprise that democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed democratic socialist candidate Bernie Sanders, but you get the sense that even Sanders isn’t quite far enough left for her. She ran as a Democrat, though, but now she’s having dust-ups with the DCCC over not paying her dues … what did the Democrats ever do for her?

She must really be chafing at that Democrat label because in this interview, she contends that the Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party with some members still believing in capitalism.

AOC: “The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center, or a center-conservative party” pic.twitter.com/6TNAC50nXi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

That’s really, really hard to swallow after watching the past several Democratic debates with each candidate pushing the others further Left. The Green New Deal, free college, free child care, student loan cancellation, open borders and free medical care for illegal immigrants? Sure!

I honestly can’t tell if she’s been brainwashed or just has the mental capacity of a stapler — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) January 20, 2020

@aoc is delusional if she believes what she is spewing — Nolan (@nolanp09) January 20, 2020

Only a far left loon would believe that. — USAF Retired (@ysBones) January 20, 2020

According to a lot of Democrat voters, Joe Biden is a Republican now.

Not in this universe. — John White (@JJWhit2020) January 21, 2020

So if that's the case then why is she a Dem and why would leftists ever vote for Dem candidate? — Nicholas Knox (@NickKnox8) January 20, 2020

Conservative relative to Mao?

Maybe😒 — DrT (@AnthonyNewkir10) January 20, 2020

Holy crap she’s absolutely INSANE… pic.twitter.com/TQSsIV6uyk — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) January 21, 2020

Did she burst into flames with that lie? — Diane🎄❄️☃️ (@DianeNoMoreLies) January 20, 2020

Spoken like a true Communist. — James Harrison (@ColHaines) January 21, 2020

This woman thinks anyone right of Marx is far-right. — Truett Edgell (@Trutown) January 21, 2020

Center conservative party? In what world is that even close to being true. — Chris F. 🇺🇲🌊🇪🇸 (@kalel1324) January 20, 2020

AOC’s correct. Compared to her extreme Leftist-Communist vision for America? The Dem Party is more conservative. People don’t get it. AOC seeks to undermine and destroy the very pillars of our Society in each and every meaningful way possible. Status quo DESTRUCTION is her goal. — MrSagacious (@MrSagacious) January 21, 2020

Wow…. talk about denial. It is extremely far left. The democrats of 20 years or more ago … just look at their policies compared to today — Jeff King ⭐⭐⭐ (@jeffking1976) January 21, 2020

So she watched a documentary on YouTube about European political parties, picked out a comment about where American political parties reside relative to Europeans, and ran with it. Much like her Green Deal came from @Cowspiracy on @netflix . Open a book AOC#FFS — Football (@ericsaid691) January 21, 2020

She’s a college graduate and a legislator? Yikes. — Leonard Lawrence (@fourinchespyle) January 21, 2020

She doesn't have a clue on ANY issue. Zero life experience other than living in the fantasy land of Acedemia, listen to her for two minutes (if you can) & it's obvious. Boston University called, they want their Economics degree back. — BluePhoenix (@mckenney1971) January 21, 2020

alex says the darnedest things. — dɹǝɐd loɹd oɟ snɐɹʞ 🏴‍☠️🔪 (@CrucialBunny) January 21, 2020

That guy just moans mhmmm on everything she says. What a tool. — Dimitris T. Antonatos (@tejadaantonatos) January 21, 2020

