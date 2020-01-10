Uh-oh … it seems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might not be pulling her weight among congressional Democrats:

More from Fox News:

Another Democrat was less diplomatic: “Deadbeat Cortez should pay her bills,” complained the Democratic source. “She’s always whining about people paying their fair share and here she is leaving her friends with the bill.”

Their gripe is that Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t given any money to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party arm with the sole job of electing Democrats to the House. Records obtained by Fox News show the New York Democrat has failed to pay any of her $250,000 in “dues” to the DCCC.

C’mon, AOC. Aren’t you gonna pay your fair share?

Apparently not:

Her goose egg of a contribution is no accident. Ocasio-Cortez says she has beef with the DCCC and she’ll withhold her money in protest of how the Democratic Party won’t back insurgent progressive primary candidates, like herself, in the name of protecting incumbents.

“For me personally, I’m not paying D-trip dues,” said Ocasio-Cortez, using slang for the DCCC and citing a “myriad of reasons.”

Wow. “Myriad.” That’s a big word for her. On a related note, this is just the latest in a myriad of examples of AOC not putting her money where her big mouth is.

That’s just how it works.

Aren’t they all?

