Axios is reporting that President Trump this week said “during an impromptu call on speakerphone in an Oval Office meeting” with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that he “should never have done that f***ing vaping thing.”

A lot of people are saying he should blame his wife Melania for pushing for a ban on vaping. We have to admit we were surprised when the president got involved, especially when investigators found it was the use of illegal, generic “dank vapes” infused with THC that was the cause of deaths and illnesses related to vaping, and a lot of former cigarette smokers made it known that vaping helped ween them off of cigarettes.

Here’s Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) vaping during a committee meeting about banning vaping on airplanes … good times.

