An entire industry is getting crushed because of illegal generic “Dank vapes”? WTF?

Investigators are focusing on Dank vapes as a mysterious lung illness continues to spread. A familiar underground product, it’s not a legal, tested brand. “It’s a generic product name that doesn't really tie back to one store or one distributor.” https://t.co/S8P5OCPFp2 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 4, 2019

So anyone who wants to get into the vaping business can buy “Dank vapes” labels online. Wonderful:

“Dank Vapes appears to be the most prominent in a class of largely counterfeit brands, with common packaging that is easily available online.." https://t.co/8ZTzHfqFmc — High Times (@HIGH_TIMES_Mag) October 4, 2019

It’s unbelievable that this is what caused the panic:

They “essentially sell empty packaging, and anyone can fill it,” he said. “It’s a business model that made sense. Anybody who wanted to make a buck.”@MichaelRBloodAP on "Dank" vapes:

https://t.co/OSwb5U7Fbq — Stefanie Dazio (@steffdaz) October 4, 2019

More from the CDC here:

Illinois dept of health says most common product used were prefilled thc cartridges labeled “dank vapes”. Telebriefing happening now https://t.co/cms46xQ8im — Matt From SMM (@SuckMyMod) September 27, 2019

So, will politicians end their crusade against legal vaping products now?

Investigators have not identified a culprit in the outbreak but say patients have frequently mentioned using Dank Vapes. https://t.co/H1jOugyCgV — ABC21 WPTA News (@ABC21WPTA) October 4, 2019

***