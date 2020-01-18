First, a disclaimer: MSNBC’s Joy Reid isn’t the first TV host to have on this “body language expert” for a segment; people are posting screenshots of her sharing a screen with Lou Dobbs, Laura Ingraham, and Greg Gutfeld (we imagine that segment was pretty fun).

We have no idea what she was analyzing in those instances, but Reid had Janine Driver on Saturday morning to determine who was telling the lie in the spat between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over whether he said a woman can’t win the election. The body language expert came down on Warren’s side, determining by his body language at the Democratic debate that Sanders was lying. Bernie Bros did not like that one bit.

JFC MSNBC’s Joy Reid invited on a body language expert to say “Bernie is lying” about the Warren spat pic.twitter.com/yhqchYFHk8 — Ibrahim (@ibrahimpols) January 18, 2020

Uh oh.

What, a Tarot card reader or astrologer wasn’t available. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) January 18, 2020

Next up, Joy Reid invites a phrenologist to analyze Bernie's skull shape. — Eudemocrat (@Eudemocrat) January 18, 2020

Where are her calipers — Randbrick (@HitherToFore) January 18, 2020

joy reid brings on a phrenologist to prove that liz warren's cheekbones make her native and dna test was wrong — berniegoth_2020 (@west_colfax) January 18, 2020

What do the tea leaves say? — That guy (@RealDanFielding) January 18, 2020

Body language experts are basically all charlatans. Might as well have invited a psychic chicken. — Jack Liu (@baconradar) January 18, 2020

When will @amjoyshow bring in the dowsing rod experts? — the pete tape is real (@jamesdpitley) January 18, 2020

I would like to know what an astrologer has to say before I make up my mind. — Virginia Plain (@VirginiaPlain00) January 18, 2020

These people got paid for this commentary. — Cast (@thenamecast) January 18, 2020

Peak MSNBC. Peak @JoyAnnReid. Honestly would have been surprised if this exact thing did not happen. — Fox Newds (@Fox_Newds) January 18, 2020

is that really Joy? Are we sure she wasn't hacked and that's a homophobic impersonator — Shamhat&Enkidu (@3xOscarWinner) January 18, 2020

Joy’s language language constantly shows that she is lying. — Dioxazine Violet (@DioxaV) January 18, 2020

Media: why do conservatives hate science! Truth is truth and we need to make decisions based on scientific fact! Also media: https://t.co/1b72mtNqiM — DopesAnd/OrBabiesHat (@Popehat) January 18, 2020

About as close to “science” as one might expect from the left. 🤣 — Where’s WW3? (@JimjamFr) January 18, 2020

Imagine being her kids — memento hikikomori (@StellarBoor) January 18, 2020

Kudos to her for making a living off this grift. — Derridad (@dietcokedude) January 18, 2020

She takes facts, turns them into quotes, ATTRIBUTES THEM TO HERSELF, and posts them to instagram i love her pic.twitter.com/8JTY5MvuUt — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) January 18, 2020

So clearly @JoyReid all we need is woman to be present at all trials and she can tell us who’s lying laughing #amjoy — Mary MD (@hajjehx2) January 18, 2020

Weird that MSNBC didn't include a disclaimer that "body language experts" are mostly frauds whose work with police has put tons of innocent people in jail. — Crescent Eagle 🌹🍊 (@CrescentEagle) January 18, 2020

Maybe the expert is truly an expert. Or maybe she’s a snake oil saleswoman trading on her seemingly unrelated govt experience and a few courses to declare herself an expert. Of course #msn wouldn’t know or care about the difference. https://t.co/xcmv45Srbt — P H Stessel (@pstessel) January 18, 2020

Isn't all this body language stuff just shit cops invented to throw people in jail and not a real science? — apes together strong (@apestogthrstrng) January 18, 2020

.@JoyAnnReid is a dolt, Saturday morning's most ridiculous event — RastaSez (@TkaBrake) January 18, 2020

Maybe we should put joy in a room with a gay man and see what the body language experts come up with — high cheekbone haver 🐍 (@CrocsLyfe) January 18, 2020

I want to see this “expert’s” reading on Warren insisting on her Native heritage and getting fired for being pregnant pic.twitter.com/krXRQMQH7j — Lenny Waltz 🃏 (@bigbuckswaltz) January 18, 2020

Boy they sure are desperate to make this a huge thing. — rye, who thinks the Oscars are sexist (@DopeyMcGeee) January 18, 2020

Did they explain how some reporters heard about the meeting off the record around the time it happened and decided to create drama for the CNN debate and the media is still trying to keep it going? — Sources (@Ryan40474354) January 18, 2020

This is sick. I’m no Bernie Bro, but it’s sick that all these news networks go to such great lengths to

A) Continue a sham, unproven narrative that Bernie said something, and

B) Continue the other sham narrative that men are inherent liars & women are inherently more honest — DeAnna for Congress🇺🇸vs Nancy (@DeAnna4Congress) January 18, 2020

Remember GQ’s Julia Ioffe arguing that the #MeToo movement taught us “that we believe women and don’t call them liars”?

They do it to Trump 24/7, they’ve done it to men all the time with the #BelieveAllWomen movement, and now they’re doing it to Bernie. I hope the curtain is finally starting to lift for more people and they’re seeing just how evil & dishonest the media is — DeAnna for Congress🇺🇸vs Nancy (@DeAnna4Congress) January 18, 2020

Sorry, the leaves in the bottom on my tea cup conclusively disprove @MSNBC and @JoyReidTVNZ 's guest's "interpretation" For heaven's sake Joy, do you really want to toss out what little credibility you have left that badly??? I hope they paid you enough to live with yourself — Mulcahy for Congress (@aVoice4MA6) January 18, 2020

Believe all body language experts. — The Hef (@GatewayHef) January 18, 2020

Don't need a body language expert to tell me Warren lies. A lot. But OK — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 18, 2020

“Bernie has a physicality”. Yes that frail old man who would be the underdog in a fight vs Warren has a physicality. What a joke. — Dave (@NotTheFakeMcCoy) January 18, 2020

Poor @BernieSanders even lefty @MSNBC and @JoyAnnReid is trying to rig the election against you. I actually feel bad at how democrats treated you in 2016 and now again, just being more subtle this time. There is no way they will ever let you be the nominee. — Pamela Murphey (@pmurphey47) January 18, 2020

Wow this is garbage. — Maxine Violet Ⴟ (@MaxineViolet) January 18, 2020

Joy Reid is fast becoming the most egregious MSM host of this election cycle — Stuart Allison (@StuartA90491220) January 18, 2020

Wow, that’s bad.

We knew they’d turn on each other once the field was whittled down a bit, and we’re here for it.

