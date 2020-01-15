The Washington Post is out with a story Wednesday citing “officials familiar with the conversations” in claiming that President Trump threatened European nations with an automobile tariff, “a move one European official equated to ‘extortion.'”

John Hudson reports:

A week before Germany, France and Britain formally accused Iran of breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, the Trump administration issued a private threat to the Europeans that shocked officials in all three countries.

If they refused to call out Tehran and initiate an arcane dispute mechanism in the deal, the United States would impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobiles, the Trump officials warned, according to European officials familiar with the conversations.

Within days, the three countries would formally accuse Iran of violating the deal, triggering a recourse provision that could reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran and unravel the last remaining vestiges of the Obama-era agreement.

Ambassador Richard Grenell says he’s familiar with the conversations and says they didn’t happen.

Just like Iran state media made a story out of Sen. Chris Murphy’s tweet calling Trump “an unstable President in way over his head, panicking.”

