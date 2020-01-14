CNN’s Brian Stelter, whose job is to watch Fox News so in his spare time he can write a book about Fox News, has found proof that we really are living in the dumbest timeline, on Fox News of course.

This is an actual headline on Fox's homepage. We are really living in the dumbest timeline. "Hogan Gidley: Left seems more upset about Vince Vaughn than Soleimani killing Americans" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 14, 2020

As Twitchy reported, the blue-check Resistance really was triggered by a 31-second video of actor Vince Vaughn talking with President Trump at the college playoff game. About halfway through the clip, Vaughn actually stands up and shakes Trump’s hand rather than call him a white supremacist and traitor.

We just checked on it, and so far it has 6.9 million views — compare that to CNN’s prime time average of around 600,000 viewers. It has also racked up 27,000 likes and 6,700 retweets. So far Stelter’s tweet complaining about Fox News has 220 retweets.

And to think someone could honestly say progressives seem more upset over that handshake than Qasam Soleimani’s killing of more than 600 Americans — even though Democrats aren’t concerned about what Soleimani did but rather if Trump lied about there being imminent threats to national security.

Except that's a 100% accurate headline. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 14, 2020

What part of that isn't true ?? — Vinnie (@vje57) January 14, 2020

It is weird that the Left is clearly and obviously more upset about Vaughn. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 14, 2020

Well prove the headline wrong. Nothing I have seen come out of MSM would make me believe this wasn’t true. — Rae Rae USA (@RaeSean8) January 14, 2020

This headline is 💯% accurate…. — Chuck Kerber (@ChuckKerber) January 14, 2020

Yes. I agree Brian. It's insane that the left is this way. — Jonathan Hewitt (@jonrhewitt) January 14, 2020

Yet that headline is accurate and as someone who’s supposed to pay attention to the media, that should be apparent. — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 (@MadMikeOfficial) January 14, 2020

Tough to swallow I'm sure, but not inaccurate 😉 — Ryan Brown (@ReallyRyanBrown) January 14, 2020

It truly is a dumb timeline when the left goes nuts over Vince Vaughn having a convo with Trump, but defends a terrorist 🤷‍♂️ — Yellow Red Sparks 🌕 (@yellowredsparks) January 14, 2020

Seems pretty accurate. What's dumb is people so obsessed with hating Trump that anyone who supports him, talks to him, or even shakes his hand must also be condemned. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) January 14, 2020

Well seeing as the left was eulogizing a terrorist… and trying to cancel an actor for speaking to the president… the headline seems accurate. — drunk woodworker 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@DrunkWoodworker) January 14, 2020

Oh my God, a headline that attributes a quote to someone? The hell you say! How could they? — MarySueVader (@llcthecableguy) January 14, 2020

That’s another way Stelter trashes Fox News: by not differentiating between hard news and opinion. Hogan Gidley has an opinion — what do you think?

It is true though. They are more upset at Vaughn than anything they've expressed about a man they described as a "revered general" and his decades of evil. — Don Cheech (@donciccio807) January 14, 2020

It's kinda true. Will Vaughn be taken to the gulags for re-education the same day Bernie gives Soleimani the Medal of honor posthumously? — Abel (@glhami) January 14, 2020

Brian, do you, by chance, actually watch your own channel? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 14, 2020

CNN seemed more upset over Trump killing Soleimani than Soleimani killing and maiming hundreds of Americans, not to mention 1,500 Iranians.

Are you gonna be okay? Sending prayers in this troubling time. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 14, 2020

Have you missed all the great headlines your show and network have done? — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) January 14, 2020

Says the guy who spent days combing through misspellings in Trump's tweets. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) January 14, 2020

LOL Stelter is going to have a mental breakdown before 2020 is over. — Fast Acton (@ThoughtIsBanned) January 14, 2020

He can’t … we need him to finish his book on Fox News so we can read it.

* * *

Update:

If Stelter watched his own network instead of Fox News, he’d know that the Vince Vaughn story was big enough for CNN to cover.

Vince Vaughn receives social media flak and support for his brief chat with President Trump https://t.co/0kcq9C7dfk pic.twitter.com/7u8fputHV6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 15, 2020

