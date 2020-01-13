On Monday night, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in attendance at the national championship game between LSU and Clemson, and they received a huge ovation ahead of the game:

However, up in a suite to watch the game, Trump was joined by Vince Vaughn, and that didn’t sit well with blue checks who can’t let politics go for even a second:


Wow, some people can’t even let it go for a freakin’ football game!

Apparently it was a traumatic experience for some.


https://twitter.com/ARmastrangelo/status/1216929383073665024

Don’t tell that to the anti-Trump Resistance!

