On Monday night, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in attendance at the national championship game between LSU and Clemson, and they received a huge ovation ahead of the game:

Donald Trump is announced as cheers erupt in the Superdome at the CFP National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8fv53PQR9t — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

How the crowd reacted when President Donald Trump walked in to the National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/1a0nyLrYNV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 14, 2020

The crowd in New Orleans for the #LSUvsCLEM game just erupted as Trump entered. Trump is doing something right if he’s booed by DC elites at the Nats game and praised by real America. pic.twitter.com/1WiIbRzoWD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 14, 2020

However, up in a suite to watch the game, Trump was joined by Vince Vaughn, and that didn’t sit well with blue checks who can’t let politics go for even a second:

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020





Look, man… Vince Vaughn can make whatever life-choices he wants. As for me, there's no power on Earth that could ever make me shake hands with anyone named Trump. pic.twitter.com/hdINjRbxdA — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) January 14, 2020

Wow, some people can’t even let it go for a freakin’ football game!

Pray for Timothy. His life has been turned upside down by having to witness a celebrity show respect tot the president of the United States instead of lecturing us and calling us racists. https://t.co/AJxbboLp0M — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 14, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 14, 2020

Gasp! A celebrity being civil to the President! Say it ain't so! — Red, Slayer of Blue Checkmarks (@blondesback33) January 14, 2020

Apparently it was a traumatic experience for some.

Wow, it must be so terrible to see a celebrity interact with politicians you disagree with. Prayers in this trying time. https://t.co/kFxDyx84zX — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 14, 2020

Imagine thinking people from different sides of the aisle speaking is a BAD thing https://t.co/P05cD4aB4i — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 14, 2020

You've successfully proven that Vince Vaughn is a Republican, that thing he has taken no effort to hide https://t.co/uvfthyZD6T — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 14, 2020

This clown is Aaron Rupar 2.0 ⬇️ https://t.co/7RBpAtV2QO — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 14, 2020

omg how will America even sleep tonight https://t.co/bDFAnjL5uZ — Mollis (@BurdsIVue) January 14, 2020

thoughts and prayers, we are with you in this trying time https://t.co/wduoeZccyY — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 14, 2020

Only thing I can make out (so far) is at the end Vaughn says “Great, thanks, I appreciate that.” So clearly he’s the devil now 🙄 https://t.co/nYJfIIJq3H — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 14, 2020

Liberal think he has a “gotcha” moment with the intent of shaming someone for being cordial with the POTUS…

This is why social media liberals make me wanna vomit… https://t.co/Z6OibdiMfL — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) January 14, 2020

I watched this with the sound on thinking the shocking part of the video would be them saying something OUTRAGEOUS. But no. It's just some folks talking civilly. Can't even hear them. The fact that someone finds it damning says a lot more about them than Vince Vaughn or Trump. https://t.co/bOH9VnWQZa — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) January 14, 2020



Don’t tell that to the anti-Trump Resistance!