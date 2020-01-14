As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who was happy to give candidate Donald Trump all the airtime he wanted, appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and asked what job is worth selling your political soul over?

Plenty pointed out the complete lack of self-awareness on Scarborough’s part, but Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin thought she’d chime in.

Rubin won’t even relinquish her title of “conservative blogger” even though she and colleague Max Boot are encouraging everyone to vote a straight Democrat ticket.

