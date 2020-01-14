As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who was happy to give candidate Donald Trump all the airtime he wanted, appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and asked what job is worth selling your political soul over?

JUST IN: Scarborough to GOP: "What job is worth selling your political soul over?" https://t.co/zZ28vC8TzF pic.twitter.com/9hVw1mOXIi — The Hill (@thehill) January 14, 2020

Plenty pointed out the complete lack of self-awareness on Scarborough’s part, but Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin thought she’d chime in.

Whatever one they have. Insufferable careerists who cannot imagine losing their perch — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA YOU JUST SAID THAT YOU — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 14, 2020

You're Jennifer Rubin, bro. — NotBruinOregon81 (@NotBruinOregon) January 14, 2020

"Insufferable" explains you perfectly — Adam SCIF (@Takememeon1) January 14, 2020

I'll take "Opposites of Self Awareness" for $500 Alex. — $traight White Tupac (@Sean_in_Boston) January 14, 2020

I’ll take blogging for the Post for $500, Alex. — Life is Good. (@lnnrtz) January 14, 2020

What was your price? — jonathan robert 🕊 (@the_jon_a_thon) January 14, 2020

“Conservative blogger” — Peter Cankatankton (@PCankatankton) January 14, 2020

Pot meet kettle. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 14, 2020

This tweet is breathtaking on quite a number of levels. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) January 14, 2020

Jenny, gave you been right about anything the past 3 yrs? — Sam Grant (@SamGran23661246) January 14, 2020

Trump exposed you as a total fraud. You are one of many that played the part of a "Republican" for the DC show. — Jim Peeps (@Jimpeeps12) January 14, 2020

Jen just shut up — the Flash (@ThickenParm) January 14, 2020

Who wants to tell her? https://t.co/CJTBdcDCEC — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) January 14, 2020

You literally lie to the American people every single day and for what? A political party. Crimes against humanity is all your life has come down to. How much did your souls cost? — Karen K (@KarenK69738156) January 14, 2020

Have you…ummm…considered at all how this may apply to yourself? — Kay (@kay_nmn) January 14, 2020

Nobody is more insufferable than @JRubinBlogger — You Do You. I’ll Do Me. (@SoooooCal) January 14, 2020

Dear lord, stop talking, fake conservative. You are wrong all the time. — Viva La Vida! (@Libertarian_Clt) January 14, 2020

You of all people are saying this? — OK, sure. (@Albeanu) January 14, 2020

You have no self-awareness dear. — LeatherH13 (@LeatherH13) January 14, 2020

President Trump will go down in history as the most productive, successful and Pro-American President in history. While all of this is happening you’re suffering from self inflicted TDS — Team Deplorables (@cdnrod2) January 14, 2020

Rubin won’t even relinquish her title of “conservative blogger” even though she and colleague Max Boot are encouraging everyone to vote a straight Democrat ticket.

