Bless Joe Scarborough’s heart. He goes out there every day and pretends we’ve all forgotten how he spent months gladly shilling for Donald Trump and continues to work at MSNBC. On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Scarborough actually had the temerity to accuse Republicans of “selling [their] political soul”:

On Colbert, @JoeNBC scolds GOP: "What job is worth selling your political soul for" Being an MSNBC host perhaps? pic.twitter.com/tOCe1TAAmj — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) January 14, 2020

And the audience applauded! OK, well, clearly they’ve all forgotten who Joe Scarborough is. Or they’re willing to sell their own souls to pretend he’s not Joe Scarborough.

Saw that. Love the irony. LOL! — TRON SIMPSON (@TRONSHOW) January 14, 2020