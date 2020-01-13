We thought it was bad when ultra-liberal Oberlin College made the news when students complained some of the culturally appropriated food in the cafeteria was “disrespectful.”

“The traditional Banh Mi Vietnamese sandwich that Stevenson Dining Hall promised turned out to be a cheap imitation of the East Asian dish,” the Oberlin Review reported. “Instead of a crispy baguette with grilled pork, pate, pickled vegetables and fresh herbs, the sandwich used ciabatta bread, pulled pork and coleslaw.” Can you believe the disrespect?

Now hummus — Sabra brand hummus in particular — is making waves at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, because it’s made in Israel.

Somehow, this is not parody… Student government votes to ban Israeli hummus on campus, to be more 'inclusive.'https://t.co/JvR8FPIoir — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 13, 2020

Allison Jones writes at Campus Reform:

Late last year, the student senate at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania passed a ban against Sabra Hummus on campus as part of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israeli products. In the student resolution titled “A Resolution To Endorse the Banning of Sabra Hummus from the Devil’s Den” students moved to cease the sale of Sabra Hummus on campus once the existing product sold out. The students argued that such a ban would follow the “College’s commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.” … “Sabra Hummus is a brand partially owned by the Strauss Group, which is a company that financially and morally supports the Golani and Givati bridge of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF),” stated the resolution. “These brigades of the IDF commit human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and the support of Sabra products helps the Strauss Group support the Israeli Defence Force brigade which maintains a cycle of oppression for Palestinian people in violation of international law,” it continued.

Fortunately, this was only the student senate talking, and Dickinson has come out in opposition to the resolution.

