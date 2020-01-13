California Gov. Gavin Newsom was moved by a church’s nativity scene which put Jesus, Mary, and Joseph in separate cages, complete with barbed wire around the top of each. Families shouldn’t be separated, you see. However, a controversial bill he signed might lead to more family separations in his own state.

The bill was sponsored by California assembly member Lorena Gonzalez, whom we first met “torturing” a piñata of Donald Trump — she was really going at that thing. Her idea was this: it’s unfair for companies to just string freelancers along, so let’s make it state law that companies must hire them full time or lay them off — and Vox ended up laying off 200 freelancers. Well, freelancers could still write, but only 35 articles a year. The law also hit drivers for Uber and Lyft, independent contractors, consultants, truck drivers, etc.

Gonzalez has been unapologetic — in fact downright nasty — in the face of criticism of AB5, which went into effect this year.

Jennifer Van Laar posted a great thread on the topic that really puts a face on just how bad this law is.

Here's what really sucks about #AB5 on a personal level. I moved home to CA in 2012 after my marriage ended (in which I was supporting spouse so no alimony/child support) w/only what fit in the back of my Ford Flex to help my dad post-stroke. I rented a room from my godmother. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2020

When I could buy my own furniture 9 mo later it was a huge deal. I started an entirely new career at 40 b/c the method of court reporting I practiced for 20 yrs in NC wasn't allowed in CA (ironic!). After 8 yrs of working 15 hr days (no joke-ask my kids and friends..and bf lol) — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2020

I finally was where I wanted to be. A comfortable home of my own, furnished (mostly) the way I wanted. Contracts providing FAR more than min wage. A flexible sched so I could be available to help my children or mom. A stable routine. And, FINALLY, a stable paycheck. Then in late — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2020

Dec the rug was again pulled out from under me. Overnight I couldn't have access to those contracts- but writers in 49 other states could. All b/c @LorenaSGonzalez decided to put some lame 35 piece limit on writers and a subjective 10-part "if you're a REAL business" test on me. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2020

So my best option is to move to another state and come back as often as possible and have my 16 yr old HS student child stay with his 25 yr old brother when I'm gone. My son has a language disability but is in a magnet performing arts school so I can't move him in middle of 11th. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2020

@LorenaSGonzalez have you thought abt the family separation your law is causing? The harm it's causing ppl w/disabilities? I can't have and don't want a W-2 job for min wage. I'm way overqualified for that and need to be w/my son. Hey maybe YOU can be in his IEP mtgs? I'm fuming. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2020

Adding to this since I'm getting a lot of replies to stop voting for Dems or help Republicans… I do comms for Republican campaigns as one of my "gigs." I have never voted for a Democrat in CA. So hold your fire, folks… kthx — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2020

Gonzalez simply does not care that a lot of people want to work “gig jobs” rather than have a full-time position.

Always nice when the elites pass laws without understanding the actual consequences of those laws.

