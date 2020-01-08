The Washington Post’s congressional reporter had told us Monday there’d been a “seismic shift in leverage” for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and impeachment thanks to John Bolton’s willingness to testify. By Tuesday, though, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had it “locked up,” and the question was if Bolton’s statement had emboldened Pelosi to “play hardball,” even as more and more Democrats urged her to just pass along the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

On Wednesday afternoon, McConnell tweeted what he’s been saying for a while now, but maybe some Democrats will listen: “The House Democrats’ turn is over.” The articles of impeachment allegedly held an airtight case of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, so why should the Senate call its own witnesses?

