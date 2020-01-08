As Twitchy reported earlier, Congress was given a classified briefing on the targeting of Iranian terror leader Qasem Soleimani, and most Democrats (and some Republicans) argued that they saw no evidence that Soleimani presented an imminent threat to any American lives. Of course, he’d just coordinated an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which liberals were madly hoping would be “Trump’s Benghazi.”

It wasn’t though. President Trump sent in the Marines and took care of that situation right away. A couple of days later, he found the man responsible for that and the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers and took the shot when he had it.

But now Congress is worried that the killing of Soleimani was “reckless” because we don’t know if he was planning another attack. As we said in an earlier post, it’s like that CNN chyron that was put up as coalition bases were being attacked with missiles from Iran:

CNN’s chyron game is out of this world pic.twitter.com/CrQAVbbN8N — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 7, 2020

We don’t recall Democrats complaining about the killing of Osama Bin Laden. He probably wasn’t planning another 9/11, so why bother?

Here’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal calling Trump’s strike a reckless assassination.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "President Trump recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani. He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack." pic.twitter.com/htYowEvXOM — The Hill (@thehill) January 8, 2020

He already did attack us, multiple times. Is she high? — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) January 8, 2020

Cheering for a long term proven terrorist. That's the Democrats. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) January 8, 2020

“Recklessly assassinated” I wonder what she said when Obama took out Bin Laden. I was supportive of that action (as we all should have been) and this action was no different, other than the fact that Dems are lunatics. — Neil Axelrod (@NeilAxelrod) January 8, 2020

They love to twist things to their bs advantage. Soleimani was a known terrorist and the proof of all his violent attacks are known from his own people.

These people are SICK! Enemy of the American ppl. 😐 — DJ Cam (@d7cam) January 8, 2020

Congress crazy dems now a days. Welcome to 2020. pic.twitter.com/rNeCffGOKb — Jason🦅 (@Jasongoofygrape) January 8, 2020

How the heck are these people voted to these positions? — Charlotte Smith (@nursing_smith) January 8, 2020

Who’s side is she on? — TheRyan (@TheRyanNYC1) January 8, 2020

He killed Americans. Case closed. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 9, 2020

Soliemani killed over 600 Americans. We didn’t need anything more to take this terrorist out. — Vicki Taylor 🇺🇸 Trump 2020 🥳 (@VickiTaylor7) January 8, 2020

"It's ok. Iran did not engage in hostilities that day. We don't look back into the last 40 years unless its about Donald Trump." — Robert Ihde 🌟 🌟 🌟 ✝ 🇺🇸 🥋 #MAGA2016 #KAG2020 (@robertihde) January 8, 2020

Did she hear about the attack on our embassy? — Dirk (@RealDirkDeal) January 8, 2020

"imminent attack?" Soleimani ALREADY attacked. He coordinated the militia attack on the US embassy in Iraq. They literally graffitied on the walls of the embassy "Soleimani is my commander." 🤦🏻‍♂️ — C.S. Boogaloo (@CSBoogaloo) January 8, 2020

Who, the “mourners”?

This is embarrassing the US government.. and that's hard to do — Richard Whipper (@RWhipper) January 8, 2020

Has she registered as an Iranian agent ? — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) January 9, 2020

I'm sure Soleimani was at the airport to discuss golf and grandchildren. Yep. — Mike Arce (@wmarce) January 8, 2020

The guy has killed hundreds of Americans. — Rain Maker (@quallsterr) January 8, 2020

Always good when members of Congress like @RepJayapal throw their support behind terrorists. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) January 8, 2020

she acts like President Trump woke up one day and decided to press a button. Our President was presented with all of the intelligence collected, consulted with his cabinet and made the final decision to act. Just like Obama did. Only problem now is the Presidents last name. — Deplorable Pat (@Fatboy1999) January 8, 2020

Here's the Dems siding with terrorists. Yet again — Haus (@HausSante) January 8, 2020

Defending a terrorist. This is surely a winning message in 2020 — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) January 8, 2020

I’m sorry, this is the most disgusting thing I’ve witnessed in a long time. America better wake up and get to the ballot box to vote these crazies out in November. Our country and republic depends on it. — Margaret 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@Margare14571757) January 8, 2020

They're really going all in on this in an election year? Defending the world's biggest terrorist and lamenting that he's not still alive? — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) January 8, 2020

I hope they declassify the info to shut down this argument. — LookedIntoIt (@looked_into_it) January 8, 2020

This stunning lack of reasonable intelligence from the Dems when the guy was a murderous animal is astounding. #VoteRedToSaveAmerica — DeplorableTrumpette (@MarathonerNYC) January 8, 2020

lol there was nothing reckless about it. It was an incredible precision strike! — benjamin franklin (@benjfirst46) January 8, 2020

It wasn't reckless…it was a direct hit to a terrorist…the world is a better place because another terrorist is dead…

He was a known terrorist…good enough. — Gin Havoc (@havoc2gh) January 8, 2020

Actually, it wasn't reckless. It was carefully planned and executed by the best military in the world. It was so well done that the deceased fit in a small box which only took up one plane seat. So add efficiency and cost effective to the list. — realPierreDelecto (@RealDelecto) January 8, 2020

Let's send them all to Tehran, then Syria, on a fact finding mission. — Giant Killer on Guard (@Andrew30573975) January 8, 2020

Sorry for your loss — Mexican Ghost (@Mexican_Ghost_) January 8, 2020

She probably has posters of Soleimani and Baghdadi on the walls of her D.C. apartment. — Pierre Delicioso (@fat_one_I_am) January 8, 2020

