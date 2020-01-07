CNN’s reputation is in the toilet. They can either fight back or just embrace it.

It appears that they’ve chosen the latter option:

CNN’s chyron game is out of this world pic.twitter.com/CrQAVbbN8N — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 7, 2020

Seriously, what the hell?

What evidence is there, really, that Soleimani was in the business of killing people? — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 7, 2020

just because he’d been killing people for decades doesn’t mean he was still killing people. he could have coincidentally turned a new leaf JUST before he was killed — eyes of tj eckleburg (@dsonoiki) January 7, 2020

CNN literally cannot help themselves.

You want dead bodies to count? — Douglas Grauy (@DGrauy) January 7, 2020

His past actions are more than sufficient evidence. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) January 7, 2020

One would think.

CNN offers no evidence it is a legitimate news organization — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) January 7, 2020

Evergreen parting tweet: