During the Trump administration, there has been a groundswell of support for abortion restrictions among the states — remember how Hollywood stamped its feet over Georgia signing a heartbeat bill into law? They promised to pull all production out of the state … wonder how many production companies have followed through?

The law went into effect Jan. 1, and according to Fox News, cable network AMC is “rethinking” shooting “The Walking Dead” there while it counts on the courts to overturn the law so it doesn’t actually have to pull up stakes to save face.

Speaking of saving face, it was impossible for CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin to save face 18 months following this prediction, which would have been December 27: