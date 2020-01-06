During the Trump administration, there has been a groundswell of support for abortion restrictions among the states — remember how Hollywood stamped its feet over Georgia signing a heartbeat bill into law? They promised to pull all production out of the state … wonder how many production companies have followed through?

The law went into effect Jan. 1, and according to Fox News, cable network AMC is “rethinking” shooting “The Walking Dead” there while it counts on the courts to overturn the law so it doesn’t actually have to pull up stakes to save face.

Speaking of saving face, it was impossible for CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin to save face 18 months following this prediction, which would have been December 27:

Abortion is not illegal in 20 states, and according to Planned Parenthood’s annual report, business is good:

According to Planned Parenthood, the organization performed 345,672 abortions in 2018, nearly 13,000 more than the previous year.

Live Action reports:

The corporation has long (and falsely) claimed that abortions make up just three percent of its services, a claim that has been debunked multiple times. Planned Parenthood’s abortion market share currently stands at 40% when compared to the most recent data from the Guttmacher Institute for 2017. That means Planned Parenthood alone commits 40% of all the abortions in the United States. This number may increase after the Guttmacher Institute releases new national abortion statistics.

Since 2000, Planned Parenthood has committed over 5.6 million abortions. An analysis by Live Action News found that in 2017, the corporation’s estimated abortion revenue reached nearly $200 million ($190.3), totaling 52% of its non-government health services revenue. An updated summary of PP’s 2018 abortion revenue will be published soon.

Planned Parenthood also reported its highest tax revenues in 2018 ($616.8 million — well over half-a-billion dollars), as well as mind-blowing annual revenue of $1.6 billion.

And according to its report, Planned Parenthood’s net assets for 2018 totaled nearly $2 billion.

