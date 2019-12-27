You probably didn’t realize that today, December 27, 2019, is a special day. But it is.
Tomorrow is a big day! I hope Im not the only person who remembers this tweet.
— Josh Offenhartz (@Johartz) December 26, 2019
You see, today marks 18 months since CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin made this bold prediction:
Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS
— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018
Wow! Did he call it, or what?
Can we get an update https://t.co/IIdMYuksEq
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2019
This held up well.
— Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) December 27, 2019
— Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) December 27, 2019
18 months to the day.
This is the insight that qualifies someone to be the “Chief Legal Analyst” for a major cable news station. https://t.co/o9DTusS433
— Dave Martinez (@_Dmart_) December 27, 2019
Another swing and a miss for @cnn.
— Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 27, 2019
Time’s up and you’re still the worst legal analyst in the world.
— Ali (@ali) December 27, 2019