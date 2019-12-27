You probably didn’t realize that today, December 27, 2019, is a special day. But it is.

Tomorrow is a big day! I hope Im not the only person who remembers this tweet. — Josh Offenhartz (@Johartz) December 26, 2019

You see, today marks 18 months since CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin made this bold prediction:

Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018

Wow! Did he call it, or what?

Can we get an update https://t.co/IIdMYuksEq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2019

This held up well. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) December 27, 2019

18 months to the day. This is the insight that qualifies someone to be the “Chief Legal Analyst” for a major cable news station. https://t.co/o9DTusS433 — Dave Martinez (@_Dmart_) December 27, 2019

Another swing and a miss for @cnn. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 27, 2019