“Benghazi” was one of the top trending topics on Twitter this week because so many leftists had been crossing their fingers that the attack by “mourners” on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad would become President Trump’s Benghazi. But as Trump himself tweeted, that attack would be “the anti-Benghazi.”

The Anti-Benghazi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

It was nice for progressives to at last acknowledge that Benghazi was a real scandal after Congress was asked, rhetorically, what difference it made who was killed or by whom. Even at the expense of American lives, liberals like Joy Reid made it known they wanted Trump to be dogged by his own Benghazi.

We’ve already had one hot take on this exact subject: Politico posited Tuesday that President Trump had dispatched 100 Marines to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in “its eagerness to avoid a repeat of the Benghazi controversy that dogged the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department.”

First of all, “controversy”? And second, perhaps Trump was just doing what a Commander-in-Chief should be doing when sovereign U.S. soil is attacked by a group of terrorists: send help.

Now Newsweek is suggesting the same thing, reporting that Trump decided to pull the trigger on Qasem Soleimani “to appear stronger than Obama was on Benghazi.”

Trump decided to kill Iran's General Soleimani in part to appear stronger than Obama was on Benghazi: Report https://t.co/YZLYbBuyJT — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 4, 2020

Well, it seems like more than just an appearance… — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 4, 2020

Then he was immensely successful. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) January 4, 2020

“We know because we are liberals and we hate him. We also hate the United States, but will save that for another article.” — Stanch 24/7 (@Stanch247) January 4, 2020

The only people dead after this embassy attack are Iranians. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) January 4, 2020

We already knew @realDonaldTrump was stronger than Obama — on just about anything, let alone Benghazi — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) January 4, 2020

"To appear"….

Appeasement with billions of taxpayer dollars was so weak it didn't take much to be stronger. — Rae 🔥 (@FiatLuxGenesis) January 4, 2020

The president is doing his job. — Ted Cantu (@ted_cantu) January 4, 2020

Exactly.

Worked 100%. What's the problem? — John Gerard (@JohnGerard5) January 4, 2020

“In part” “to appear” Must be an opinion piece because real news stories don’t use this type of phrasing. — Jamie Gray (@PapaDeTre) January 4, 2020

“…to appear stronger than Obama was on Benghazi…” That’s rich. And exactly how was Obama strong at all on Benghazi? — Dominius (@usapapro) January 4, 2020

Wouldn’t take much to appear stronger than Old Mom Jeans Obama. — @ChristianJimmy (@ChristianJimmy) January 4, 2020

“To appear” 😂😂😂 — Jennifer Forton (@nejfrod) January 4, 2020

Not appear, to actually be stronger!!!! — Just A Small Town Girl… (@PerSafetyKits) January 4, 2020

Not hard to appear stronger than Obama during Benghazi. — Davena Osborne (@DaveOsb98145166) January 4, 2020

That’s not a very high standard. — jdc (@jdc1217) January 4, 2020

Just by staying awake, he was stronger than Obama. — Robert Gauthier (@TheThrob1) January 4, 2020

all he had to do for that was get out of bed 😂 Obama let Americans get murdered with zero response and Trump immediately sent the marines — James Gibson (@jamesgib1980) January 4, 2020

This fuzzy kitten = stronger than Obama on Benghazi. pic.twitter.com/Q279swg3K0 — PeaceDuJour (@peacedujour) January 4, 2020

Look stronger?🤔 it doesn’t take much….. but hey Big Mike was stronger than Barry 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/u98Pyx1zbS — Rotary Wing VetBro (@UH60Av8tor) January 4, 2020

He doesn't have to APPEAR he IS. — robin furman (@robinfurman17) January 4, 2020

Hahaha! He doesn’t have to do anything to appear stronger. He is stronger and decisive. And apparently he’s the only one in a long time looking after Americans — bobosmom (@bobosmom1) January 4, 2020

That's a good thing. — Hecate's Ghost (@HecateGhost) January 4, 2020

Nice spin. Grief. — Kristin Wells (@specialKLW) January 4, 2020

Well, no ambassadors died, soooo…. — honkeylips (@deezaintmypants) January 4, 2020

Obama left those guys to die. It's not as if being tougher than him would have been that hard. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 4, 2020

Right. You expect me to believe this sh1t? He retaliated against a known terrorist that was planning an attack on the US Embassy which is the same as attacking the US. Where do these reporters come from? — Brad Lawrence (@imcamodl81) January 4, 2020

Well, the American media rushed to make the comparison… So desperate to see Americans die, journalists will do anything and say anything. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) January 4, 2020

It is working . So awesome job. Americans lives saved is worth it — 🇺🇸Nowell Kern🇺🇸 (@NowellKern) January 4, 2020

And not one mention of a YouTube video.

