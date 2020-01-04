“Benghazi” was one of the top trending topics on Twitter this week because so many leftists had been crossing their fingers that the attack by “mourners” on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad would become President Trump’s Benghazi. But as Trump himself tweeted, that attack would be “the anti-Benghazi.”

It was nice for progressives to at last acknowledge that Benghazi was a real scandal after Congress was asked, rhetorically, what difference it made who was killed or by whom. Even at the expense of American lives, liberals like Joy Reid made it known they wanted Trump to be dogged by his own Benghazi.

We’ve already had one hot take on this exact subject: Politico posited Tuesday that President Trump had dispatched 100 Marines to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in “its eagerness to avoid a repeat of the Benghazi controversy that dogged the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s State Department.”

First of all, “controversy”? And second, perhaps Trump was just doing what a Commander-in-Chief should be doing when sovereign U.S. soil is attacked by a group of terrorists: send help.

Now Newsweek is suggesting the same thing, reporting that Trump decided to pull the trigger on Qasem Soleimani “to appear stronger than Obama was on Benghazi.”

Trending

Exactly.

And not one mention of a YouTube video.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: appear strongerBarack ObamaBenghaziDonald TrumpNewsweekQasem Soleimani