As Twitchy noted earlier, the New York Times and Associated Press have reported that “mourners” are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, vowing to “not spare a single employee” if they’re successful in breaching the compound.

Ben Rhodes has blamed President Trump’s sanctions on Iran, and now Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin has checked in with her hot take, comparing President Trump to Jimmy Carter.

We can end the comparison with one word — helicopters — but let’s hear what she has to say.

With the attack on our embassy, Trump is looking more Jimmy Carter and less Richard Nixon — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 31, 2019

Ummm, no. — Lady Pie de Grue (@DPetagrew) December 31, 2019

No. Not even close. No amount of mental gymnastics you can perform will work in attempting to compare this to the Iran hostage crisis. Please do better. — Kevin Norton (@ccmsax84) December 31, 2019

Tweet, comparison: Epic fail. — pbeach (@pbeachboy) December 31, 2019

Before Trump had an opportunity to fully respond, before the story plays out, The Bitter Liberal Cat Lady™️ has pronounced Trump a clone of Jimmy Carter. She’s a fucking joke. https://t.co/XIw4xIdpfE — Missile Toe (@corrcomm) December 31, 2019

Maybe today isn't the day to decide how this plays out better politically. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 31, 2019

Take this self serving shock statement to Infowars where it belongs. — Jean-Marc ਜੀਨ-ਮਾਰਕ (@JeanMarcV) December 31, 2019

So an attack on an embassy is an indictment against a president? https://t.co/mX8Quf1yQl — Adam Lema (@Nockahoma) December 31, 2019

Here we go folks, ending 2019 with a very raw, hot take 🤮 https://t.co/hnbVf7InRb — Kel Lang Syne 🥡🎉🍾 (@Kel_inthecube) December 31, 2019

It's hardly Trump's fault that we invaded Iraq in 2003. Iranian-backed militias have been attacking our troops and also the Green Zone from the very start. — Donna Gottlieb (@chukarlady) December 31, 2019

Horrible take, Jennifer. — Casper Dean (@CasperVDean) December 31, 2019

TFW you openly hope American citizens are taken hostage by terrorists because it might make the president look bad. https://t.co/07KhpEwU4j — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 31, 2019

Most of Rubin’s followers are upset because she dared to place the sainted Jimmy Carter and bad orange man Donald Trump in the same sentence, some even arguing that Carter is a good man even if he was an ineffective president. They’re comparing Carter building houses to Trump running the country.

