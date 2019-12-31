As Twitchy noted earlier, the New York Times and Associated Press have reported that “mourners” are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, vowing to “not spare a single employee” if they’re successful in breaching the compound.

Ben Rhodes has blamed President Trump’s sanctions on Iran, and now Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin has checked in with her hot take, comparing President Trump to Jimmy Carter.

We can end the comparison with one word — helicopters — but let’s hear what she has to say.

Trending

Most of Rubin’s followers are upset because she dared to place the sainted Jimmy Carter and bad orange man Donald Trump in the same sentence, some even arguing that Carter is a good man even if he was an ineffective president. They’re comparing Carter building houses to Trump running the country.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BaghdadDonald Trumpembassyhostage crisisIranJennifer RubinJimmy Carter