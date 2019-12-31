As Twitchy reported, President Trump went on a tweetstorm Tuesday about the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, concluding that the situation in Iraq was “The Anti-Benghazi!” and warning that “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE!”

Washington Post columnist and CNN analyst Josh Rogin, seeing that anti-Benghazi tweet, cautioned the president not to declare “mission accomplished” just yet.

Might be a little early for a Mission Accomplished, Mr. President. This thing ain't over yet… https://t.co/0w1PZp8dHq — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) December 31, 2019

Wtf does this even mean?! — Kyle Campbell (@kylemcampbell) December 31, 2019

I'm thinking it means this WaPo/CNN guy is actually keeping his fingers crossed that some Americans die. I've never seen anything like this. — Sha 🎉 (@quip1) December 31, 2019

He didn't say it was over. He said he sent help, like didn't happen for Benghazi. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) December 31, 2019

No you idiot. He's already done more than was done for the doomed men in Benghazi. I'll be hoping and praying they all come out of this OK. How about you? — Tom_B (@Tomblvd) December 31, 2019

Still the response is anti Benghazi. We shall see if the result is. (Hopefully) — A.B. Sak (@ABSaks) December 31, 2019

Wow. Clearly see what kind of outcome you’re hoping for. But at least the call was answered. Help sent in. Basic stuff that already surpassed Benghazi. — Paul Nguyen (@PaulNguyen1229) December 31, 2019

Why are you hoping for a bad result dude?!? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2019

Hoping for a different outcome, eh, Josh? pic.twitter.com/2wg1Gbonfn — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) December 31, 2019

You sound hopeful — Ooooh Billy Billy Billy Billy (@Old_Billy_Baroo) December 31, 2019

Our media is openly rooting for American casualties so they can beat Trump. #EnemyOfThePeople — Dred (@Dred_44) December 31, 2019

You can always hope. pic.twitter.com/NLByJgwoJz — Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) December 31, 2019

Josh rooting on the Iranian militia is a bold strategy. — Rob Reber (@RReebeer) December 31, 2019

You sound like you’re rooting for something to go wrong because “orange man bad”. Tone it down, chief. — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) December 31, 2019

Go Iran! You tell him Josh! — Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) December 31, 2019

It’s nice when you root against America you clown — Mike Gula (@MikeGula) December 31, 2019

Man if I didn’t know any better I’d think you were hoping this ends poorly just so it looks bad for Trump. — LW (@redstatetake) December 31, 2019

Support for our troops > TDS. — S Funderburg (@SteveFunderburg) December 31, 2019

However it turns out, they aren't sitting there waiting for help that was told to stand down, making it 'not-benghazi'. — Michael Ingraldi 狂88 (@protusmose) December 31, 2019

This isn't comparing apples and oranges.

This is comparing fish and bicycles. — larryleclair (@larryleclair) December 31, 2019

This tweet is a little cringey. — Bev J (@ESprite2315) December 31, 2019

Your hope for further problems is palpable. Also, WTF is wrong with you? "The Anti-Benghazi" is as much prospective as retrospective. He is vowing to do more to prevent that alternative outcome. Go jump in a lake. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) December 31, 2019

No it’s not over. And it’s not going to be a pretty ending. Trump has all the cards. — Sean O'Casey (@SeanOCasey1) December 31, 2019

I’m still confused about one thing …. why didn’t Obama or Hillary send in help? Did they not have any pilots working at the time? We didn’t have the capabilities today? Bad timing? Military on lunch break? How hard was it to send in help? — Paul Nguyen (@PaulNguyen1229) December 31, 2019

He sent help. Obama didn't. Therefore imo he is justified in making this comment. Let's just hope it does not escalate. If it does, they will deal with it. At least we can have faith they are in good hands this time around. Happy new year. — Elle Hal (@HalElle) December 31, 2019

How mad are you? It’s funny how you all rushed to call this a Benghazi. Finally admitting Benghazi was wrong and bad. I hope Trump announces an investigation into YouTube to find the video responsible. 😂 — Tricky Dick Politics (@TrickyDickPol) December 31, 2019

Hey, did you guys ever track down the guys behind the video that caused the Benghazi protest? Perhaps you should interview Susan Rice again, dipsh**. — Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) December 31, 2019

The guy they hauled away in the middle of the night because his YouTube video started the violence?

