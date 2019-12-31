As Twitchy reported, President Trump went on a tweetstorm Tuesday about the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, concluding that the situation in Iraq was “The Anti-Benghazi!” and warning that “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE!”

Washington Post columnist and CNN analyst Josh Rogin, seeing that anti-Benghazi tweet, cautioned the president not to declare “mission accomplished” just yet.

The guy they hauled away in the middle of the night because his YouTube video started the violence?

