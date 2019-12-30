Twitchy has already covered a really bad take on impeachment today, with Cheri Jacobus being pretty sure Speaker Nancy Pelosi has got President Trump “by the doo-dads” by sitting on the articles of impeachment. Maybe Pelosi is waiting for Trump to be impeached on an indictable offense found somewhere is the Mueller report, thereby making so he can’t be pardoned, and she’s holding that over him.

Twitter account @BadLegalTakes thought it was worth a retweet.

Now we have Never Trumper Bill Kristol with some interesting fan fiction that he thought he’d throw out there. Maybe Mitch McConnell has some secret deal with Lisa Murkowski that’ll make McConnell look good?

What if McConnell has privately signaled Murkowski et al that he’s fine with a little rebellion that would “force” him to accede to witnesses and a real trial, which could then accomplish McConnell’s true goal of getting rid of Trump while seeming to have been loyal to Trump? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 29, 2019

He’s figured it out. And look who popped up to take credit:

It means I've been right for over a year since I first wrote this:

How This All Ends For Trump https://t.co/s89GXdni1Y — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 29, 2019

Kristol and Jacobus can’t both be wrong.

It’s too early to be drinking Bill. — The Atlanta Expat 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cor_Blimey_Guv) December 29, 2019

And if I picked the right numbers, I’d be a millionaire.

Guess what. The odds of me picking the right numbers are higher than the odds of what you’re proposing being the actual strategy Mitch is employing. — Christopher Wilson (@ChrisCtkwilson) December 30, 2019

What if I, a 5' 8" 34-year old, suddenly developed the athleticism to dunk a basketball? — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) December 29, 2019

There’s always the chance encounter with a werewolf or radioactive spider — Rich Conte (@richconte) December 29, 2019

What if unicorns were real? And McConnell was a unicorn? — takethepith (@takethepith) December 30, 2019

What if you're on meth? — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) December 29, 2019

What if I dropped acid and tweeted the first dream that came to mind? https://t.co/siXJK0de60 — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) December 30, 2019

Um. You’ve been sniffing that airplane glue for too long. There’s no conspiracy. It’s just brute partisanship — Dileep Rao🇺🇸 (@leepers500) December 31, 2019

Nah — Tru Dat Badger (@TruDatBadger) December 29, 2019

Yeah, remember when you predicted some Republicans would vote for impeachment after voting against opening the inquiry…? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) December 29, 2019

Honestly, the most brilliant ending McConnell could have would be getting Trump impeached, running Nikki Haley in 2020 and securing the White House for 8 more years and the Supreme Court for 50. — Allison (@a11i50n8) December 29, 2019

You need to punch up your impeachment fanfic more, Bill. Pro Tip: Try to work something in using the Marshal of the Supreme Court. — Azathoth (@ArkhamRealty) December 31, 2019

You are totally delusional or stupid. https://t.co/HRzP1u2nyr — Aggressive progressive 🌹 (@lilradishn) December 31, 2019

Do you fap to this? https://t.co/sZ7ihDnjzI — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) December 30, 2019

Are you going to cry when he's acquitted? — mallen (@mallen2010) December 29, 2019

It’s pretty unbelievable how many people in Kristol’s replies are saying, “I’d thought of that myself” or “I’ve suspected that for a while.” Well, more sad than unbelievable.

