Cheri Jacobus used to be fairly normal, but after Donald Trump got elected, something snapped. Something snapped hard. 

Jacobus has dedicated the past several years of her life to taking down Trump. Unfortunately, it’s been to the detriment of her own sanity. Case in point, her take on Nancy Pelosi withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate:

Ummm …

When you’re citing Robert Reich, that should be a pretty good clue that you’re not all there.

Oh, honey …

Imagine typing that tweet out and thinking it was so good that it was worth sharing with everyone who could possibly see it. Just imagine. And then thank the good Lord that you have better judgment than Cheri Jacobus.

Tags: articles of impeachmentCheri JacobusDonald TrumpimpeachmentMueller reportNancy Pelosipardon