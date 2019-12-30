If we were former FBI Director James Comey, we’d be laying low right about now instead of tweeting and writing pieces for the Washington Post about “the four stages of being attacked by President Trump.”

The IG report was a stunning rebuke of Comey’s leadership at the FBI, and Comey admitted to Fox News’ Chris Wallace that his previous statements that the FISA process was properly used, which the IG report flatly contradicts, were bogus: “He is right. I was wrong,” Comey said.

But at least Comey has President Trump as an enemy, which automatically grants him a lot of allies, such as the folks at the Washington Post’s editorial board, who gave him some more space to whine about how poorly he was treated.

“It feels like a strange and slightly sad old guy yelling at you to get off his lawn, echoed by younger but no less sad people in red hats shouting, ‘Yeah, get off his lawn!’” https://t.co/64MrPEN9S9 — James Comey (@Comey) December 30, 2019

While we wait for the apology to Carter Page, read this excerpt:

At first, the attack is stunning and rocks your world. Waking up to find the president has tweeted that you are guilty of treason or committed assorted other crimes and are a [insert any one of this president’s epithets here] is jarring and disorienting. That’s the first stage, but it doesn’t last. The second stage is a kind of numbness, where it doesn’t seem quite real that the so-called Leader of the Free World is assailing you by tweet and voice. It is still unsettling, but it is harder to recapture the vertigo of the first assault.

Comey goes on to say that it gets easier in Stages 3 and 4, and now he has a renewed sense of mission to take down Trump and “the danger he poses to our nation and its values. We have to overcome the shock and numbness of earlier stages.”

Enjoy these tweets while we write our opinion piece on the real stages: first, the stunning realization that Hillary Clinton has lost the election, and second, the numbness when you remember you spied on the next president’s campaign using bogus opposition research as an excuse.

Not sure why you violated all known standards and comitted multiple acts of perjury, but get off our lawn! 😂 — Spaulding Showalter (@spauldingshowal) December 30, 2019

Hey bruh, remember what the IG said about you; sit down and have a breakdown privately. "Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information," — Aviva (@avivalev) December 30, 2019

Yes. There's at least 63 million of us yelling, "Get off our President's lawn!" You're stomping your treasonous feet where they don't belong. Barr + Durham are coming for you. Soon 63+ million vindicated people in red hats will be laughing… "Can you hear us now?!" — Silence is Consent!⭐⭐⭐ (@NoSilentConsent) December 30, 2019

You’re going to be tried for treason. And I don’t care what you think of my red hat. — lisayork (@forthegoodfight) December 30, 2019

You’ve been a lot of things in your lifetime, but victim isn’t currently one of them. 🤦‍♀️ — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) December 30, 2019

Narcissistic personality disorder on full display here — Andy O'Bryan (@andyobryan) December 30, 2019

In Comey's mind, he is always the "just one", "morally superior". The Bible says to watch out for this folks, — Sue Spofford (@salsanbluechips) December 30, 2019

I'm not telling you to get off his lawn, @Comey I'm telling you to retire from public life — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 30, 2019

There is a 5th stage. pic.twitter.com/tleya8gyO1 — The Red (Pilled) Panda (@RedPilledPanda) December 30, 2019

"Yes, the final stage is a test of the founders’ design, but it is also an opportunity to demonstrate American character. Something about which I know absolutely nothing but I will pen this so that I look like an upstanding citizen in front of the court." pic.twitter.com/AtSVvzPbxZ — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 30, 2019

You lied to a federal court to secure a warrant to spy on an American citizen. Then you lied to the president and Congress to cover up your crimes. Disparaging the victims of your crimes won’t help you at sentencing. https://t.co/cNarrCvxL5 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 30, 2019

Talk to Durham lately? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) December 30, 2019

Tell us about the stages of the self propelled and unnecessarily prolonged public disgracing of James Comey. Stage 12 at this point. — MJD1077 (@MJD1077) December 30, 2019

Pretty cool that Strzok rolled on you and @NatlSecLisa This just gets better every single day. Frankly, being head of FBI you should get triple the punishment, you definitely knew better than to participate in this plan. #DemocratsHateAmerica — fedupWVvoter #KAG2020LANDSLIDE (@fedupWVvoter) December 30, 2019

Oh, and speaking of Lisa Page, she’s totally in agreement with Comey about his four stages:

Plus one big difference: I am not just an FBI target of the President, but a female one. So his followers understand that I'm therefore different, and "deserving" of a special kind of hatred, a vile reduction of my whole existence into body parts and sex acts. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 30, 2019

We can’t think of any of Trump’s followers who associate Page with any body parts or sex acts or who would want to. Play another victim card.

It's incredibly degrading and dehumanizing, but I suppose that's the point, isn't it. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 30, 2019

