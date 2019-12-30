First, let’s talk about open carry versus concealed carry. Open carry is great, but it has its drawbacks. Remember when a Starbucks barista in Tempe asked several police officers to leave the building because “a customer didn’t feel safe” in their presence?
People have made it clear they don’t like to be around guns — or, to be more precise, visible guns. A photo of a man open-carrying in a coffee shop led at least one woman to say she’d call the police because if you’re carrying a gun around in plain sight, she’s going to assume you’re a bad guy. Just wait until the cops show up with their guns, which makes customers at coffee shops feel unsafe too.
In short, a lot of people believe their right to the pursuit of happiness trumps your right to carry a gun out in the open. If they see you with a gun, they’re not happy.