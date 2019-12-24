The Washington Post editorial board called the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement in all-blue Virginia a fad and mostly symbolic. Unlike sanctuary cities, where law enforcement just refuses to cooperate with federal agencies like ICE, this would mean law enforcement ignoring a law on the books, get it? Illegal aliens have done nothing wrong, see, but an American wanting to exercise his right to keep and bear arms, even if Virginia’s legislature voted for confiscation, would be a criminal.

Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam might even have to call out the National Guard if local law enforcement chose not to enforce unconstitutional gun control laws.

Speaking of a “fad”:

Uprising: 9 states turn to gun ‘sanctuaries' to protest liberal gun control moves. https://t.co/jAvvbckTzO — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) December 18, 2019

On Monday, President Trump retweeted an article from The Epoch Times about Second Amendment sanctuaries:

Over 400 people packed the meeting room, filled the lobby, and spilled into the parking lot in rural Buckingham County, #Virginia with one thing on their minds: #Guns. The vast majority favored a proposal to declare the county a #2ndAmendment Sanctuary. https://t.co/qw94dTDyfY — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 24, 2019

Lawyer and lesbian (hey, we’re just going by her Twitter bio) Alison Poole thought the president’s retweet was “interesting.”

President Trump just re-tweeted an article from Epoch Times discussing 2nd Amendment sanctuary municipalities in Virginia. That's, uh, interesting. — Dark Energy Alison🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) December 24, 2019

Good — Karla Lomiglio There WereNoRussians (@KLomiglio) December 24, 2019

Interesting… in a good way. — Austere Scholar (@davetv28) December 24, 2019

Bravo for small town governments keeping tyranny away. I don't think they want those problems — chris watson 🔧 (@dawnpatrol20) December 24, 2019

It’s interesting that he retweeted an article that defends the Bill Of Rights which President Trump sword an oath to defend? — Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) December 24, 2019

Narrator: “This marked the point where denying election mandates and ignoring state and federal laws suddenly stopped being cool and resistance became bad again.”https://t.co/gnTWghZG7D — Joe Biden had a leg hair named Cornpop (@Deplorable1520) December 24, 2019

Sanctuary cities? Good. Second Amendment sanctuaries? Bad.

The Constitution, and the 2nd Amendment specifically, was written to prevent a government from exceeding its real purpose and limits. Government serves the people who have individual rights. The people do not serve the government & do not receive their rights from it. VA fascism. — David Meldrum – Outlaws (@DRBMeldrum) December 24, 2019

We Virginians need an @realDonaldTrump rally in our state to show support for our #2ASanctuary status. I bet he could a fill a huge stadium with law abiding gun owners. — Deplorabldave🙈🙉🙊 (@DaveGochenour) December 24, 2019

This will continue to spread. https://t.co/jpSAiSwOPK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2019

Damned right! "Sanctuary cities" are finally doing something good. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) December 19, 2019

All 50 states are already gun sanctuaries as outlined by the 2nd Amendment. — Duffy Topan (@DuffySends) December 19, 2019

This is happening where I live 👍🏻 https://t.co/Xbk2l4byCW — Crissy (@crissylchi) December 19, 2019

Amendments to state constitutions should be next… along with national reciprocal concealed carry. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson ⚪️ (@DocLanceP) December 19, 2019

.@DLoesch my home is my gun 'sanctuary' — LarryK 🇺🇸🎄⛄🎅 (@LSKOEBLI) December 18, 2019

Related: