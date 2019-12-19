By now, you’ve read that despite the terrible danger President Donald Trump poses to our national security, Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has sent the Democrats home for Christmas break, and they won’t reconvene for a vote until January 7. That means no Senate trial before Christmas or New Year’s, obviously, as the House seems to be following through on its threat to sit on the articles of impeachment until Sen. Chuck Schumer gets his way in setting the rules of the Senate trial.

After all, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has openly said that he’s not an impartial juror, so Democrats don’t think they can get a fair trial — fair like the hearings held by the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

We saw some whisperings about this Wednesday night, but now a law professor has written a piece for Bloomberg arguing that impeachment is a process, not a vote, and as long as the House sits on those articles, Trump technically has not been impeached.