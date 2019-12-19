Let’s check in on House Democrats and see how their big impeachment strategy is playing out, shall we? House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer just made a big announcement:
Hoyer announces no more votes until January 7. Big cheer goes up in House chamber. This means the House won't approve a resolution on impeachment mgrs & to send impeachment pkg to Senate until at least January, 2020
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 19, 2019
Wow, Dems are really staying on top of this thing! No way these moves will blow up in their faces!
stretching this out is a really good strategy
— the sede formerly known as vacante (@bassetto_d) December 19, 2019
The best strategy.
What happened to #Impeachmas? https://t.co/vJYQAo1xsP
— Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) December 19, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 crisis huh? Sure it is
— Mike Grove (@GroveKilosdad73) December 19, 2019
Gotta gets Trump outta there before he does more harm! But let’s recess for winter break. We will get back to it maybe January maybe not!— The Left
— johnsons4#2A (@bradywilliamj) December 19, 2019
But but… what about the existential threat that @POTUS poses to our national security? It was so important to rush the Impeachment vote so as to stop him? @RepAdamSchiff just about peed his pants trying to sell this danger to America. @senatemajldr @realDonaldTrump
— M.A.S.H. Still Rules! (@MASH407710) December 19, 2019
So it was urgent. Until it wasn’t.
— Vicki (@MtpVicki) December 19, 2019
If Democrats aren’t taking impeachment seriously, why should the American people? https://t.co/Pola4pyvIA
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 19, 2019
Not impeaching trump to own the cons
— Jolly Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 19, 2019
Unreal Dems owned themselves this hard. https://t.co/5xWpFnxD2W
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 19, 2019
McConnell has to be loving this. See you at the trail during the month of February everyone! https://t.co/y3PKYPeQWO
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2019
Amazing gift to Cocaine Mitch and the GOP.
So much for the somber, no nonsense, *urgent!* impeachment. Our very democracy is at stake they said, hence the warp-speed rush.
Then, eh nevermind. Bye, see ya next year! 🤡 https://t.co/Ah1g5OgEQz
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 19, 2019