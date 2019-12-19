As Twitchy reported earlier, Vox did its Vox thing by publishing a piece asking if “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling had destroyed the legacy of “Harry Potter” with a single, transphobic tweet. This is after Rowling tweeted, #IStandWithMaya, meaning Maya Forstater, a British woman who was fired, and her firing upheld by a tribunal, for tweeting “absolutist” things about there being two distinct biological sexes. Here’s Rowling again and her “transphobic” tweet that’s ruined “Harry Potter” for generations:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

The author of that piece is loving the clicks — and the ratio — which she attributed to “Nazis” reading her article.

Vox is getting totally ratioed by Nazis over my JKR article, so to spite them all, please click on it one more time: https://t.co/tQPBw0jRl5 (The weapon we have is love, but we also have clicks lol) pic.twitter.com/OmqNL9wGzO — Aja Romano (@ajaromano) December 19, 2019

That is quite a ratio — we’d heard horror stories of how many Nazis there are on Twitter, but we didn’t know there were that many.

“Nazis” Pathetic. — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 20, 2019

"Nazis" — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) December 20, 2019

Right. Nazis. That’s who’s ratioing it. — Fred Slater (@fred_slater) December 20, 2019

“Everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi”. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 20, 2019

Is this what’s the left have degraded themselves to now? Calling anybody who disagrees with them a “Nazi”? It’s little wonder why more people are utterly confused when it comes to identifying with politics. Utterly ridiculous. — Christian Daniels (@CJDaniels77) December 20, 2019

I don’t see how calling people Nazis is a weapon of love — Lori (@LCRedd1) December 20, 2019

Nah, it's just people who are sick of being told that everything is a form of bigotry. — Joe Garza (@crankyhumorist) December 20, 2019

Only on Twitter, and only by Vox, does agreeing with @jk_rowling and @rickygervais get you called a right-wing Nazi 😂 — ABK from RVA (@AKBfromRVA) December 20, 2019

Please clap. — Troy Sa (@TroySa80) December 20, 2019

You’re claiming that article? Woof — Brandon (@BS_355) December 20, 2019

J. K. Rowling is actually right for once. — Doctor Britain (@worldnoteurope) December 20, 2019

U love the art she toiled over for years but can’t be ok with her having one different opinion. Bigoted af. — QueenVee (@SmartyMcpharty) December 20, 2019

Love that you think this tweet and that article are "journalism" and not straight up fringe editorializing. — Font of Infinite Facepalms (@Roykirk) December 20, 2019

This feels like a cry for attention. — Andrew Logue (@AndrewMLogue) December 20, 2019

This may be the saddest thing I've seen on this site and that says something. — Chris Post (@ccposter) December 20, 2019

You are closer to being a Nazi than most of the people you consider Nazis. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) December 20, 2019

Must be tough living in a delusional fantasy world, where everyone with somewhat traditional values is a Nazi. Learn to code — Adam (@AHeat86) December 20, 2019

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Stephen (@StephenEwens) December 20, 2019

Name me which Allied power fought for "trans rights"? — Angry Moth Boi (@HRE1962) December 20, 2019

So, the nazis killed all those jews because they believed that there are only two sexes? — Diogenes El Cínico (@DioCinicoXXX) December 20, 2019

Read some books and learn some history and then maybe, just maybe, you will stop calling people nazis. It diminishes the suffering of millions of Jews. — FA in HFX (@AkulFred) December 20, 2019

You're a clown. — Jake (@JBDerek87) December 20, 2019

Believing biological facts makes you a #Nazi now? Call me Hitler, I guess. — Tyler Hand (@TylerEHand) December 20, 2019

So being pro-science and pro-truth makes you a Nazi now? This is just sad. 30 years from now, people will look back at this outrage culture and ask "what were they thinking?" — Avram Meitner (@AvramMeitner) December 20, 2019

No, it's just people who are sick of your garbage, finally letting you know. — Elenti (@ScarletElenti) December 20, 2019

The article absolutely sucks, and calling all of us Nazi is not going to help a bit. Moron. — Howard Prime (@BluishCheckMark) December 20, 2019

You wrote a bad article and you should feel bad — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) December 20, 2019

Just out of curiosity, why do so many Nazis read Vox? — Bruce Abramson (@bdabramson) December 20, 2019

Saving this for your “I’ve been laid off tweet” — SoCo & Coke (@SoCo_Coke) December 20, 2019

