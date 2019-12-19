As Twitchy reported earlier, Vox did its Vox thing by publishing a piece asking if “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling had destroyed the legacy of “Harry Potter” with a single, transphobic tweet. This is after Rowling tweeted, #IStandWithMaya, meaning Maya Forstater, a British woman who was fired, and her firing upheld by a tribunal, for tweeting “absolutist” things about there being two distinct biological sexes. Here’s Rowling again and her “transphobic” tweet that’s ruined “Harry Potter” for generations:

The author of that piece is loving the clicks — and the ratio — which she attributed to “Nazis” reading her article.

That is quite a ratio — we’d heard horror stories of how many Nazis there are on Twitter, but we didn’t know there were that many.

