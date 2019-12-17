Meanwhile, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer keeps trying to set the rules of the Senate’s impeachment trial, the House Rules Committee is busy setting up the rules of the House’s impeachment vote. Among those taking part is the vice-chair of the committee, Rep. Alcee Hastings — who as a federal judge was impeached in the ’80s on charges of bribery and perjury and removed from the bench.

Speaking of, weren’t the Democrats going to impeach President Trump on charges of bribery? And yet bribery is nowhere in the articles of impeachment, and it only came up once during the hearings — in regard to Joe Biden.

Well, at least Hastings has firsthand experience.

Who is the Vice Chair of the House Rules Committee? Democrat Rep. Alcee Hastings. Fact about Hastings: As a federal judge, he was impeached for conspiracy, bribery, perjury, falsifying documents, & thwarting a criminal investigation. https://t.co/dzhCU3XKxc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 17, 2019

"Hastings and William Borders, then a Washington, D.C. attorney, engaged in a corrupt conspiracy to obtain $150,000 from defendants in United States v. Romano, a case tried before Judge Hastings, in return for the imposition of sentences which would not require incarceration…" — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 17, 2019

It sounds like a quid pro quo.

Rep. Alcee Hastings, the guy setting the rules on Trump's impeachment right now, is same person who was impeached in 1989 on bribery and perjury charges. How are Democrats so bad at this? pic.twitter.com/ayLvMDrM6r — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 17, 2019

Here's something you don't see every day: Alcee Hastings, a former federal judge impeached and removed from the bench for taking bribes, participating in a House hearing that sets the rules for an impeachment. (Yes, Florida man strikes again…) pic.twitter.com/GCSAl94Jdp — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 17, 2019

If Alcee Hastings doesn't take the opportunity today at this Rules Committee hearings to say, "As someone who has been impeached and removed from office, let me say: it takes one to know one, and he is one," then he hasn't done his job. — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) December 17, 2019

You know I'm here for this joke. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 17, 2019

His picture was in my HS civics text in the section on impeachment. — Keen Observer (@Hammbear) December 17, 2019

If I were Hastings, I’d lay low for the rest of my life. — Gregory p Sorrentino (@deliverymn) December 17, 2019

Alcee would have to recognize the fact that he is pretty much worthless. But, even worthless people have some value. They can be held up as bad examples. — Invisible Ray (@TedJohansen) December 17, 2019

At least they always have a home in Congress.

Hyper-hypocritical? — Bob Bunting (@RV30B) December 17, 2019

Absolutely unbelievable this man is speaking out today🤦‍♀️ — judie gail (@mymeesy24) December 17, 2019

They want people to take them seriously. — Angelab⭐⭐⭐ (@anglily1) December 17, 2019

Jesus Harold Christ DC is a circus. — Jeff Bomondo (@JeffBomondo) December 17, 2019

Somebody saw ”previously impeached” on his resume and hired him for his ”experience”. 🤔 — Dee Barnes (@AnndeeB) December 17, 2019

NO JOKE: Rep. Raskin just jumped in and thanked Hastings: "I’m moved for your statements and also by your work for democracy and for freedom and anti-corruption…" pic.twitter.com/fquWACt9U3 — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 17, 2019

It’s like they’re playing poker with the cards facing out so we can see their hand, yet they still think they can win. — cory stiftar (@CoryStiftar) December 17, 2019

Requisite experience. — Spam Elliot (@jones4440) December 17, 2019

He's an expert on bribery. Who better to make the case? — Ungeziefer (@60sRadical) December 17, 2019

It better than that! The 101st Congress impeached and removed him from office. The Democrats held the majority in both houses. Democrats got rid of Alcee Hastings! — Allen Nichols (@allennichols02) December 17, 2019

Speaking of his work against corruption, don’t forget that taxpayers paid $220,000 in 2014 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit against Hastings, and just last month, it was announced that Hastings was under investigation for allegations of a relationship with one of his staffers.

