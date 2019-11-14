Well, shoot. Where was Rep. Alcee Hastings when Katie Hill was under fire for having sexual relationships with several staffers? He could’ve taken some of the spotlight off of her.

Oh well. Better late than never, we suppose:

Welp.

Trending

We have a bigger favor than that to ask:

Please.

Meanwhile:

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: affairAlcee HastingsHouse Ethics Committeeinvestigationsexual relationship