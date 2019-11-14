Well, shoot. Where was Rep. Alcee Hastings when Katie Hill was under fire for having sexual relationships with several staffers? He could’ve taken some of the spotlight off of her.

Oh well. Better late than never, we suppose:

House Ethics Committee announces that Rep. Alcee Hastings is under investigation for allegations of a relationship with one of his staffers. pic.twitter.com/v2055kzHRw — Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) November 14, 2019

Welp.

Fun fact: as of his most recent financial disclosure, Hastings still owes between $1.5M and $6M in unpaid legal bills racked up amid corruption investigations going back to 1981 https://t.co/6xFi2xg8Dl https://t.co/wsnOs1T0wz — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 14, 2019

please won’t someone think of the chilling effect this will have on octogenarians who want to run for office. https://t.co/zrsmENDvkt — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 14, 2019

We have a bigger favor than that to ask:

please don't say naked bong hits please don't say naked bong hits please don't say naked bong hits https://t.co/9p416WOXcN — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 14, 2019

Please.

Meanwhile:

Katie Hill standard applies? Or will Dems have a double standard for men here? https://t.co/3VvAd4n0FO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 14, 2019

Stay tuned!