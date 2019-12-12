This is where the rhetoric of the impeachment hearings has ended up. Rep. Hank Johnson, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, tried to make the point that there was an imbalance of power between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky by comparing their heights. Trump is literally taller than Zelensky, and probably made Zelensky use smaller salt and pepper shakers too while he visited in New York.

But Johnson wasn’t done yet. He also illustrated that imbalance of power by suggesting that when Trump told Zelensky there was no pressure, Zelensky reacted as though Trump had his daughter “downstairs in the basement, duct-taped.” Somebody laughed at that line.

How completely unhinged Democrats have become in this Impeachment hearing? Member of the Judiciary Committee Hank Johnson (D-GA) just said Impeachment is justified because: 1. Trump taller than Prez. Zelensky 2. Trump had Zelensky's daughter "in the basement duck taped" WHAT! pic.twitter.com/h4pXsvV3hk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2019

Is this a SNL skit? — Me Chomper (@chmpr) December 12, 2019

Hahaha. These people should not be in a position of power. These are the people making policy decisions? They are literally thinking at a 7th grade level. What real adult in a position of power and influence would say something like this in this type of hearing? — Slevin “austere scholar” Kelevra (@Luckyslevin666) December 12, 2019

Idiots — #love & protect our kids (@JProtectourkids) December 12, 2019

Some of the yahoos need to be kicked out. — Dana (@inthecounty) December 12, 2019

I watched that and had a total WTF moment. — Tom Geldner (@Geldner) December 12, 2019

I heard it as well and was shocked. — Babs2U (@BarbaraSiddell) December 12, 2019

Dude needs to stop buying that cheap wine. — ColoradoKiter (@ColoradoKiter) December 12, 2019

I’d love to meet one of his voters.😂 — Karen Mitchell (@KarenMi82300212) December 12, 2019

The people of Hank Johnson's district should be thoroughly embarrassed. Since they keep sending him back to Congress, I don't imagine they are, which says much about them. — shrop (@shropsmile) December 12, 2019

Wait? What? Is this what he’s talking about? Trump in a big chair? Huh. Come on Trump couldn’t you shrink for this meeting? Good grief abuse of size right?! Geez pic.twitter.com/t3NiByncVS — Gail Hooper (@gailehooper) December 12, 2019

Everyone of them is crazy — MyChelley (@llalachickebaby) December 12, 2019

This is all a JOKE he just proved the point! — Katiebythebackdoor (@katie_ricsresto) December 12, 2019

Someone check Rep Johnson’s basement ASAP — angrycdn (@angrycdn) December 12, 2019

They have lost their darn minds. What on earth is he even talking about here?

Did he have one too many cocktails at lunch? — Jackie Abbott (@jdeharo26) December 12, 2019

The Democrats’ ”testimonies”, statements, endless repetitions, etc. continue to devolve as the day wears on, and the blathering escalates. 🙄 — cmaklaw (@texasmamma777) December 12, 2019

Let’s throw everything up against the wall and see what sticks… — Mike Arroyo (@mikea2464) December 12, 2019

Wow, really reaching far out into the liberal lunatic left on that one. Is that all they have? — Joseph Ashley (@JaJoseph1961) December 12, 2019

@RepHankJohnson are you senile? This was the most insane statement coming out of the House. That says a lot being that all of the @HouseDemocrats have shown how ridiculous this whole farce has been. In 200 years they are going to wonder what kind of drugs you all have taken. — Karen Lynn 🇺🇸☕️ (@KarenLynnBNB) December 12, 2019

Exit question: Isn’t it a good thing when there’s an imbalance of power in the United States’ favor?

Related: