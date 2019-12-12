This is where the rhetoric of the impeachment hearings has ended up. Rep. Hank Johnson, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, tried to make the point that there was an imbalance of power between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky by comparing their heights. Trump is literally taller than Zelensky, and probably made Zelensky use smaller salt and pepper shakers too while he visited in New York.

But Johnson wasn’t done yet. He also illustrated that imbalance of power by suggesting that when Trump told Zelensky there was no pressure, Zelensky reacted as though Trump had his daughter “downstairs in the basement, duct-taped.” Somebody laughed at that line.

Exit question: Isn’t it a good thing when there’s an imbalance of power in the United States’ favor?

