As Twitchy reported earlier, Prof. Noah Feldman, who testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, has a long history of tweets during the Trump administration that can be found by searching the word “impeachable.” And yet he told Rep. Matt Gaetz that he was an “impeachment skeptic” until that July 25th phone call.

And here’s Byron York pulling up a piece Feldman wrote for Bloomberg Opinion on March 6, 2017, not yet two months into Donald Trump’s presidency.

So Trump tweeting about being wiretapped by the Obama administration was more serious than libel — it’s misconduct by the president —and the only way to address that presidential misconduct is impeachment.

Again, this isn’t even two months into Trump’s first term and Feldman is arguing he should be impeached over a tweet.

And here’s Gaetz again:

