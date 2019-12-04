As Twitchy reported earlier, Prof. Noah Feldman, who testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, has a long history of tweets during the Trump administration that can be found by searching the word “impeachable.” And yet he told Rep. Matt Gaetz that he was an “impeachment skeptic” until that July 25th phone call.

And here’s Byron York pulling up a piece Feldman wrote for Bloomberg Opinion on March 6, 2017, not yet two months into Donald Trump’s presidency.

From Professor Feldman, 48 days into the Trump presidency: 'Trump's Wiretap Tweets Raise Risk of Impeachment.' https://t.co/W4L2k3WhKA pic.twitter.com/2mNvRiSk6l — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 4, 2019

So Trump tweeting about being wiretapped by the Obama administration was more serious than libel — it’s misconduct by the president —and the only way to address that presidential misconduct is impeachment.

Again, this isn’t even two months into Trump’s first term and Feldman is arguing he should be impeached over a tweet.

And here’s Gaetz again:

If wiretapping a political opponent is an impeachable offense, I look forward to reading that inspector general’s report, because maybe it’s a different president we should be impeaching. #ImpeachmentHearing #ImpeachingHearings pic.twitter.com/vsrroCConX — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 4, 2019

