As this whole whistleblower debacle has shown, there are a lot of butthurt holdovers from the Obama administration who disagree with President Trump’s foreign policy and mistakenly think that they set the policy, since they’re the experts after all. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman seemed to still be bothered that “he was given conflicting reasons for why he was not included on a trip to Ukraine” and felt he “wasn’t having access to all the information and not attending the things that I would typically be participating in.”

And now it seems that Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan also is troubled by the Trump administration’s foreign policy. Listen as she argues that it’s in our best interest for Ukraine to fight the Russians there so we don’t have to fight them here.

Reminder: the president alone sets foreign policy.

And if we’re reading this correctly, Karlan is upset because President Trump withheld (very briefly) aid to Ukraine (bribery?), and that theoretically could lead to the Russians coming here to fight us next. She should be happy, though; while the Obama administration promised aid and sent blankets and MREs to Ukraine, Trump reversed that policy and approved lethal aid in the form of Javelin missiles.

“In summary: Impeachment for policy differences” nails it. If the orange man did it, her stance must be the opposite, even if it means physically crossing the road to avoid a Trump property.

