We’re posting this because, remember, at the launch of his campaign, Joe Biden actually put out a video on social media explaining that his wife had sat him down and introduced him to the idea of personal space, so relentless were the #MeToo videos of Biden sniffing women’s hair and kissing them on the neck.

He’s been pretty good about the hair sniffing, but what was up with his biting his wife’s finger at an Iowa campaign stop Saturday? That’s not normal.

