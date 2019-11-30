We’re posting this because, remember, at the launch of his campaign, Joe Biden actually put out a video on social media explaining that his wife had sat him down and introduced him to the idea of personal space, so relentless were the #MeToo videos of Biden sniffing women’s hair and kissing them on the neck.

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

He’s been pretty good about the hair sniffing, but what was up with his biting his wife’s finger at an Iowa campaign stop Saturday? That’s not normal.

Joe Biden munches wife Jill's finger at Iowa campaign stop https://t.co/5bvb3iXS6t pic.twitter.com/w4waY8GykM — New York Post (@nypost) December 1, 2019

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP. Joe Biden just NIBBLED on his wife's finger at a campaign stop in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/PcCqTMPJez — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2019

WATCH: Creepy Joe Biden awkwardly bites his wife's finger onstage. I slowed this video down and zoomed it in. This is some creepy boomer sh*t. Watch. It's horrifying. Even Jill Biden is noticeably creeped out. FYI This is at his campaign's "relaunch and fix" Joe's image. 😦 pic.twitter.com/b6k1wwhVAp — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 30, 2019

At least it was HIS wife — Vago (@travelamigo) November 30, 2019

In Joe's defense, he thought she was somebody else. pic.twitter.com/7BCRyKb3Pz — BOBCAT FOR PRESIDENT 2020 (@BobcatneySpears) November 30, 2019

The meme that just keeps giving. Corn pop , Geese , and now Nibbles — Bobby Holmes (@BobbyHolmes1212) November 30, 2019

He's moved on from sniffing! Watch out kids!! — Daniel Jake (@dial999now) November 30, 2019

With about 10 witnesses, it seems. — Eric 🏄🌊🐙🐏🦆 (@ekenoss) November 30, 2019

Looks like malarkey to me…. — Vicky Beal (@sakimasse) November 30, 2019

How long do you think before his picture is on one of those silver alert things? — Jeff (@JeffWoke) November 30, 2019

Seems there is plenty of malarkey left, despite their promises to the contrary. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) November 30, 2019

He doesn’t know what boundaries or borders are. — Phil Walsh (@PhilipJWalsh) November 30, 2019

Something a dog does. — DePlorean (@DuhPlorean) November 30, 2019

Joe see fingers, Joe gonna bite em Joe doesn’t know where he is or what the heck he’s doing, but if he sees fingers he’s bitin’ em because they’re there and because he can I don’t care what any historian says, this is the craziest time in the history of American politics — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) November 30, 2019

He has no concept of personal space or boundaries. He’ll touch, bite, squeeze or sniff anyone anywhere. — Sue is Thankful 🦃❤️🇺🇸 (@Sue40637736) November 30, 2019

Joe Bite-den — Patrik, Ängelholm (@PatrikAngelholm) November 30, 2019

I dunno, I don't like Biden at all, but this seems like friendly husband and wife stuff. And I don't see where she's "creeped out." — Meh. (@notokaywithit) December 1, 2019

Not that big of a deal. Kinda cute actually. I could see my dad doing that to my mom. — allen (@thebrooktown) December 1, 2019

I think it’s cute. — E. Anderson (@ejpa) December 1, 2019

What's the big deal? Millions of Dems will be doing a lot of finger biting on election night! — Scotland Miles (@ScotlandMiles) December 1, 2019

