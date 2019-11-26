Politico Magazine has a pretty extensive piece Tuesday headlined, “Waiting for Obama,” and it goes into great detail how former President Barack Obama has remained silent about the 2020 race (except for the news that Obama privately said he would “speak up to stop him” if Bernie Sanders were running away with the nomination).

The piece goes into detail about Team Biden wondering why Obama won’t say anything to help bail out his former vice president, especially about the Ukraine albatross around Biden’s neck.

Biden world wants Obama to speak up on Ukraine: “there’s frustration when Joe Biden and Hunter Biden get attacked by Republicans on the Ukrainian thing … and Obama doesn't say anything. The Biden people ask, ‘Why won’t Obama say something?’” https://t.co/ISpuvXPHLx — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 26, 2019

Ryan Lizza writes:

One person who is very close to both Obama and Biden said the only time the Biden campaign has been disappointed in Obama is over Trump’s Ukraine scandal. “I don’t think anybody in the Biden world challenges Obama’s affection for Biden, or challenges his strategy of not weighing in for anybody,” this person said. ”I do think there’s frustration when Joe Biden and Hunter Biden get attacked by Republicans on the Ukrainian thing and they say, ’Obama and his administration looked the other way back when this was happening,’ and Obama doesn’t say anything. The Biden people ask, ‘Why won’t Obama say something?’”

Hmm … for what possible reason would Obama want to steer clear of the whole Ukraine mess?

Probably because Obama never approved of Hunter Biden joining the Burisma board, and doesn't want to say anything that could be construed as supporting Hunter's pretty embarrassing behavior. — Depth Grammar (@depthgrammar) November 26, 2019

I dunno, why didn't Joe say anything to Hunter when he took the stupid job? It's Obama's job to clean up the mess now? https://t.co/SjRwwriSFv — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 26, 2019

Hear hear. Ridiculous that the Bidens put themselves in this situation. — Tim 🧩 (@HappyToBeeHere) November 26, 2019

Have to agree with you. — Robert Swartz (@RobtNS) November 26, 2019

Biden wasn't vocal in defending himself and Hunter when this became an issue. So why should Obama do it? — Lance Manion (@lancemaion10) November 26, 2019

Exactly right. Joe is not verbally adroit. Could have said this, starting with "I love my son, but do sons take your advice?" https://t.co/VsxvzYZObs — Budd Shenkin (@BuddShenkin) November 26, 2019

Obama shouldn’t have to bail out Joe and Hunter Biden. — Kristen Steffen (@knittingkris) November 26, 2019

Oh brother. Is Biden incapable of running by himself? — wmassih (@lbca81) November 26, 2019

Obama’s way too smart to do that. — CallMeDaisy (@SkepBy) November 26, 2019

What's to defend, it was an obvious appearance of a conflict of interest. Don't expect anyone to defend this, we're trying to prevent this. — ajmorelli (@ajmorelli) November 26, 2019

Obama has a good thing going on right now; why risk tarnishing the image the media help build up for eight years?

