The second set of witnesses to testify in the impeachment hearings Tuesday consisted of former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and National Security Council aide Tim Morrison. As Twitchy reported, Morrison had already testified about concerns about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s judgment and likelihood to leak information.

It’s difficult to sum up the second half of the day in just one tweet, but this clip showing Rep. Mike Turner questioning Volker and Morrison does a pretty good job.

THE ONLY WITNESSES THAT MATTER: Morrison and Volker BOTH: – Spoke with Trump

– Were on Ukraine call

– Both have firsthand knowledge of Ukraine decisions BOTH TESTIFY UNDER OATH: – No bribery/quid pro quo

– Aide not held up as a bargaining chip BOTH DESTROY Dems entire case: pic.twitter.com/99Qb6pc6Hw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Actually, we don’t think Volker was on the call, but the rest stands.

And Mike Turner was quite clear. That was awesome! — Jared 🇺🇸🇬🇱 (@ProcReg) November 19, 2019

And Morrison revealed that several people were concerned about Vindman leaking, not looping in his boss among other bad workplace behaviors. Oops, I mean Lt.Col Vindman. — Doris Daylight (@DorisDaylight1) November 19, 2019

This should be game over. There was nothing illegal. Move on. There's so much problems that need to be addressed… Unfortunately the mainstream media, corrupt media, is helping to keep pushing this anti Trump narrative sickness to the masses… — Alek J. Hidell (@alekjhidelll) November 20, 2019

Good. Bye Schifty no problem with Trump's phone calls — Waxedfish (@waxedfish) November 20, 2019

HEAR THAT!!!! The door on this hoax just got SLLLLAAAAMMMMEEEDDDDD! pic.twitter.com/m5sMaPuwwu — Arthur Fleck (@ArthurF44702463) November 20, 2019

This was great. The entire scam just ended. — Art Vandelay (@X62048239) November 19, 2019

This was a great line of questioning — MartiniJ (@MsMartiniJones) November 20, 2019

Best take down ever. — Kelly 💒🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OneDied4U) November 20, 2019

GAME OVER ALREADY — Rick Lucky (@LoccheadRick) November 20, 2019

Game over! See ya in November! #KAG2020🇺🇸 — ScottyB (@sbonacci61) November 20, 2019

A pretty open & shut case. If Democrats go through with impeachment after this, they'll pay for it in 2020, as they should. — Jonathan "ABC & CBS Love Pedos" Goldstein (@TeamAmericaMOFO) November 20, 2019

@SpeakerPelosi this just keeps getting worse and worse for you… — Ryan Moore (@ryanmoore001) November 20, 2019

I would say, "Game over"…. But it will never be "game over" until Trump is out of office. We'll just stand by and wait on the next round to start. In fact, I'm pretty sure that the groundwork is already being laid for the next round. — Pepe Leffew (@pepeleffew) November 20, 2019

Almost certainly.

Related: