As Twitchy reported earlier, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman wasn’t having it when Rep. Jim Jordan brought up the notion that Vindman’s superiors had had concerns about him; Vindman was prepared, reading Fiona Hill’s glowing performance evaluation calling him a “top 1 percent military officer” into the record.

However, the issue came up again Tuesday evening when National Security Council aide Tim Morrison testified.

Top official Tim Morrison said Alexander Vindman's bosses had a lot of concerns about him: -Judgement

-Potential leaker

-Did not keep his bosses in the loop on what he was doing

-Went around his bosses' backs

-Was mad he was cut out of working on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Z9qgSVs9dt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

This is damning for Schiffty. https://t.co/iFpiL4Xd7k — Rob Eno (@Robeno) November 19, 2019

Regarding the last bullet. Go back to Vindman's testimony when, I believe Jordan, asked him about the trip (that he wasn't a part of). Look at Vindman's face. You can tell he was pissed he was not included. — nonyabiz (@Onlyafool1) November 19, 2019

This all started because he was mad they called him in from PTO to Prep for Ukraine trip that he was cut out of….that's it…guy obviously thinks he is way more important than he really is.. — jmarch (@jmarch27) November 19, 2019

Vindman was pissed because he was cut out of a trip abroad. — TheRedCockerel (@barntopper) November 19, 2019

But I thought he was THE Ukraine guy!!?? — Jay Novack (@JayNov2020) November 19, 2019

It seems to me Vindman is over exaggerating his responsibilities. How much responsibility does a Lt. Col. really have? — Cole Trickle (@SaulRight2017) November 19, 2019

Disgruntled employee. Wears his uniform to get credibility that he otherwise lacks. — RichNYC🚴🏽⚙️ (@RR13NYC) November 19, 2019

Seems like a great guy to be listening in on presidential phonecalls. Amazing. — JCoulter (@jcoulterbrown) November 19, 2019

Sound like a rogue out of control Democrat — Veteran For Trump (@Veteran4Trump) November 19, 2019

A rogue is the proper term. — mcelyea (@mcelyea46463172) November 19, 2019

It looks like Vindman was on their radar for misconduct and leaking even before the Ukraine call and therefore there may even be an ongoing investigation into Vindman we don't know about and that is why Morrison cannot comment on it more specifically. 🤔 — Janice Damoore (@DamooreJanice) November 19, 2019

So Vindman felt betrayed and now is trying to take down our president. This shit is hilarious. — Eddie (@GamerzGrip) November 19, 2019

He read his latest report out loud in the hearing. His boss said he was top 1% soldier, best she ever worked with, etc. — Ivo Shandor (@ShandorArchLLC) November 19, 2019

Looks like she was a terrible judge of his real character. — Angryvino (@angryvino) November 19, 2019

The US Army chain of command, and/or the FBI, and the DOJ, should be investigating any US Army officer who has been offered the job of Defense Secretary for a foreign government; in this case, Ukraine. What was Ukraine's leaders' motivation for the offer? Why Vindman? — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) November 19, 2019

Because he was a good employee for them. Gave them inside information from the White House, and insured the money flow continued — michael w (@michaels33) November 19, 2019

Nice to have the DNC lawyers advising on how to respond to questions — Carolyn T ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CAWPBT) November 19, 2019

